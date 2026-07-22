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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
7hEdited

According to Dr. Mercola, krill oil is 48 times more potent than fish oil, benefiting gene expression and metabolism, lowering triglyceride and cholesterol levels, and improving mitochondrial function. It contains 90% phosphatidylcholine, which is more bioavailable. Choline is a precursor to the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, essential for synapse and brain health, and trimethylglycine protects the liver. In fish oil, omega-3s are bound to triglycerides, which must be broken down in the intestine into DHA and EPA. Krill oil, on the other hand, is in phospholipid form, making it water-soluble enough to be transported directly into the bloodstream and absorbed 10-15 times more effectively. Krill oil resists oxidation because it contains astaxanthin, which has over 300 times the antioxidant power of vitamin D, over 47 times the antioxidant power of lutein, and over 34 times the antioxidant power of coenzyme Q10.

Krill oil offers additional benefits compared to fish oil, especially for people with metabolic dysregulation associated with obesity and type 2 diabetes. Research indicates that omega-3 fatty acid deficiency can increase the risk of several major diseases, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease, cancer, arthritis, and COVID-19. Statins are linked to a higher risk of death from COVID-19, developing type 2 diabetes, dementia, cancer, cataracts, and tripling the risk of coronary and aortic artery calcification. The article links are in English.

(Links to articles are in English.) A pilot study evaluated the feasibility and acceptability of a 3-month, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of krill oil supplementation (4 g/day: 1288 mg EPA + DHA, 0.45 mg astaxanthin, 320 mg choline) versus placebo (mixed vegetable oils) in 40 community-dwelling adults aged 60 years and older with chronic musculoskeletal pain. Primary outcomes included feasibility (recruitment, retention, and adherence) and acceptability (participant satisfaction). Secondary outcomes included changes in omega-3 index, omega-6/omega-3 ratio, and inflammation (high-sensitivity C-reactive protein), as well as exploratory changes in pain intensity, functional impairment, and physical function.

Krill oil is a promising functional food with a safe profile for pain and physical function. The findings suggest possible mechanisms related to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, supporting its role in nutraceutical interventions for knee osteoarthritis.

https://search.mercola.com/results.aspx?q=Krill%20oil

https://www.ovid.com/jnls/md-journal/fulltext/10.1097/md.0000000000041566~krill-oil-for-knee-osteoarthritis-a-meta-analysis-of?context=latestarticles (2025)

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0002916526001553 (2026)

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC13286246/ (2026)

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1279770725002726 (2026)

https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/16/6/e119951.abstract (2026)

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10787-026-02234-1 (2026)

LARGE NEW STUDY VALIDATES KRILL OIL’S HEART HEALTH BENEFITS

https://www.nutraingredients.com/News/Promotional-Features/Large-new-study-validates-krill-oil-s-heart-health-benefits (2023)

9 SCIENCE-BACKED HEALTH BENEFITS OF KRILL OIL

https://www.medicinenet.com/9_science-backed_health_benefits_of_krill_oil/article.htm (2026)

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Just steve's avatar
Just steve
3h

The article has advised mild stretching to improve the knee joints along with the Krill Oil. Maybe Just Me, but I have found just recently adding a new stretch has strengthened stubborn old knee injuries. Strengthened and stabilized so as to - slowly - increase my ability to get up and go!

Using a wall to lean into, move the feet out in front and lower down to "sit in an invisible chair" has helped move the knees back into alignment, strengthen the support muscles and stretch out the tendons so movement of the knees have a larger range of movement. Little transgressions, stumbles don't set things back like they formally have been.

This seems to activate areas missed by my old standby's. Very old serious injuries kept at bay until life interefered the ability to keep up with what had been working for so long. Those things are still good, but this addition is making welcomed improvements.

As always, if this sounds like it could help, One Size Does Not Fit All so listen to what your knees tell you if or how hard you should pursue.

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