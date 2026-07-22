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Many people blame aging when the real issue may involve a hidden factor affecting both muscle function and joint comfort.

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While serotonin is often praised as a mood booster, evidence suggests too much may silently sabotage your energy, trigger chronic pain, and disrupt immune balance. Discover the overlooked link - and the surprising over-the-counter remedy showing promise.

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