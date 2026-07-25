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What feels like a normal part of getting older may actually be linked to choices most people make every day.

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Did you know that those tissues you use to dry your eyes or blow your nose can contain PFAS, or ‘forever chemicals,’ that can last for years or decades in your body and raise your risk for obesity, lowered fertility, diabetes and cardiovascular disease? Watch out for these six popular brands, including ones marked ‘natural and sustainable.’

If you have high blood pressure, you’ve likely been advised to cut back on salt. But what if an essential mineral you’re not getting enough of is the real key to managing blood pressure?

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

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