★The Pill That Was Never Supposed To Be Forever
★ TOP STORY
The Pill That Was Never Supposed To Be Forever
Millions started these medications expecting relief. Few expected how difficult stopping would become.
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Great report and great action by RFK Jr.
RFK Jr. Calls Out Skyrocketing Use of Psychiatric Meds
Among Americans ages 18 to 34, the proportion taking anxiety medication rose from 8.8% in 2019 to 14.6% in 2024. In all, about 38 million adults now take drugs for anxiety. Commonly prescribed antidepressants called SSRIs carry risks of side effects, including fatigue, brain fog, stomach upset and sexual dysfunction that cause many patients to stop taking them — only to experience serious withdrawal-related side effects.----
by Dr. Joseph Mercola--
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bp-rfk-jr-wants-fewer-americans-on-antidepressants/ (2026)-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
‘TRUTH’ With RFK Jr. and Dr. Joseph Mercola: The Shadowy Alliance Between Big Pharma and Big Tech
CHD Chairman Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Joseph Mercola discuss how the narrative perpetuated by Big Pharma and Big Tech — that “vaccines are the only way to restore normalcy” — is leading to the destruction of our Constitutional rights.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/truth-rfk-jr-dr-joseph-mercola-alliance-big-pharma-big-tech/
“Healthcare is heavily influenced by vested interests, which are often financial, but academic prestige and the protection of professional interests also play a significant role. If anonymous reporting is not permitted, many potential whistleblowers would prefer to remain silent, even though coming forward would serve the public interest and could save many lives, particularly by reducing deaths from prescription drugs. This is especially important since medications are the third leading cause of death in the Western world.” Numerous authors have written about the overwhelming corruption within academia and medicine, primarily due to pharmaceutical industry money. From medical research to practice, there are few areas where industry money cannot reach.
https://www.madinamerica.com/2022/06/pharmaceutical-industry-fda-use-mob-tactics-silence-whistleblowers/ (2022).
Anonymous authorship may reduce prescription drug deaths
Peter C. Gøtzsche
https://ijme.in/articles/anonymous-authorship-may-reduce-prescription-drug-deaths/?galley=html-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RFK Jr. Wants Fewer Americans on Antidepressants — Here’s Why the Debate Is Exploding
MSN reported:
U.S. health officials last week discussed whether certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs — a widely prescribed class of antidepressants — could face new restrictions as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. prepared a broader initiative aimed at reducing use of the medications, according to people familiar with the matter.
The discussions reportedly centered on several commonly prescribed SSRIs, including Viatris Inc.’s VTRS antidepressant Zoloft (sertraline), as well as generic versions of Prozac and Lexapro, which have been used in the U.S. for decades. Reuters reported Friday that sources familiar with the matter did not specify which drugs were under review or how far the discussions had progressed.
An HHS spokesperson told Reuters that claims the department was considering banning SSRIs were false.Kennedy on Monday announced several initiatives aimed at curbing SSRI use while addressing concerns around patients already taking the medications. The plan includes new reimbursement guidance for physicians helping patients taper off antidepressants, expanded provider training, and efforts to publish data on prescribing trends.
https://www.benzinga.com/news/health-care/26/05/52424408/rfk-jr-wants-fewer-americans-on-antidepressants-heres-why-the-debate-is-exploding (2026)
What are the things causing the violence? SSRI's very much appearing to be heavily involved in the constant rise of it. Going back decades, at least in this rural area we went from Andy Griffiss and Barney Fife being our local police force with the biggest crimes usually tipping over outhouses or cows. Over the decades the Powers that Be, Legacy Media point to the many various results of or symptoms, but avoid the actual causes or roots feeding violence, mental illness. SSRI's are poor band aid's not coming close to addressing root causes.
For decades communities had their legs cut out from under them as gainful employment, meaningful work farmed out to what would be slave labor here. Rural areas losing local, healthier food production, meaningful work to be captured, consolidated into Industrial Monopoly Calories void of nutrition, carrying toxic chemical Factories. Then despite the general publics efforts to clean things up, to continue to be soaked in a Toxic Ocean disrupting, distorting, deforming not only our bodies, but mental health.
Also, Once Upon a Time we had structures built on actual Non or Not for Profit - Services Not The Phony NGO's promoted as such today. California stands out as their once public utilities providing some of the lowest rates of electricity in the country were taken over by Enron. Remember Enron? Rates not only sky rocketed, but there were rolling blackouts. Maintenance went down the tubes and wildfires increased, yet despite the demise of Enron, Greed does it better remains for California.
There has been a constant drumbeat for decades now of Greed is Good, Self Interest will provide the best results. May Well Be Just Me, but Greed is Not Good and nearly all through written history cultures have thought so. Also, May Well Be Just Me, but my go too is What is the Self? For me, I don't know it all because no one does and with this is, No One Does It All By Themselves. So my take is, as best as I can, What Is Best for Me and My Tribe as much as possible. My Tribe being Humanity and the Life throughout our Garden, Planet Earth. Life beyond the almighty dollar, Life we are in a symbiotic relationship with, whether we see all the working parts or not.
We as individuals lose the ability to reach our full potentials, when our neighbors are kept driven down. A rising tide raises all boats. A boat risen above the tides is a monument to a dead end.