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Long before memory problems appear, a different measure may reveal where your brain is headed.

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Your body’s strange reaction to a common staple may be whispering the first clues of a deeper problem - one that’s easy to miss, but hard to undo once it starts.

Think your afternoon nap is harmless? Research shows that the timing and length of your daytime rest could silently signal deeper health issues - and even predict your risk of early death.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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