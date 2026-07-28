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The answer may not lie in genes alone, but in a century-long shift affecting the structure of your cells.

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If you don’t want Alzheimer’s, avoid this. It’s not the only cause, but it is a major exacerbating factor. Despite the risks, it’s still being used, because there’s no money to be made by telling people this.

It lingers in your body, silently wrecking your energy and accelerating aging - yet it’s in almost everything you eat.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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