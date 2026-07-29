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Newly declassified government records are renewing questions about what officials knew during the earliest months of the pandemic, what was debated behind closed doors, and how those discussions compared with what the public was told.

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It’s not new - just rediscovered - and it’s exposing why millions never felt better on the pills they were told to trust.

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