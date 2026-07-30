★A Common Vitamin Just Exposed a Cancer Weakness
★ TOP STORY
A Common Vitamin Just Exposed a Cancer Weakness
What researchers discovered wasn’t a new drug, but a surprising clue about how tumors fuel themselves.
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As Dr. Mercola reports, current research strongly supports the idea that cancer has a fundamental metabolic dimension. The most widely accepted model integrates genetics, metabolism, epigenetics, and the tumor microenvironment. Tumor metabolism has gone from being considered a secondary consequence of cancer to being seen as a central component of its biology.
Warburg effect: Many tumor cells dramatically increase glucose uptake and utilize glycolysis and lactate production even when oxygen is available. This provides not only energy but also materials for building new cells. Current reviews continue to consider this a fundamental metabolic feature.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12118702/ (2024)
In 2025, a review titled “The Warburg hypothesis and the emergence of the mitochondrial metabolic theory of cancer” was even published, which analyzes precisely the growing role of mitochondrial dysfunction/reprogramming in tumor origin and evolution. Therefore, the current view is more like: Metabolic alteration ↔ mitochondria ↔ cell signaling ↔ genetics/epigenetics → cancer
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10863-025-10059-w (2025)
The modern view is much more interesting: tumor cells can switch between glucose, glutamine, fatty acids, and other nutrients, depending on the tumor type and the environment. A 2026 review describes precisely this metabolic flexibility and how glycolysis, glutaminolysis, lipid metabolism, and redox control systems are involved.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s12276-026-01697-0 (2026)
Metabolism can modify gene expression: some metabolites function as signals that epigenetically modify which genes are active. Therefore, metabolism and genetics are not two independent explanations: they reinforce each other. The 2024 review on Warburg analyzes precisely the connection between metabolic reprogramming, epigenetic remodeling, and cellular dedifferentiation.
https://www.annualreviews.org/content/journals/10.1146/annurev-cancerbio-062822-120857 (2024)
In colorectal cancer, it is especially relevant.
A 2025 review specifically dedicated to colorectal cancer describes metabolic reprogramming as an important component of its biology, including the Warburg effect and the switch between oxidative phosphorylation and glycolysis.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41420-025-02623-5 (2025)
As reported by Dr. Mercola, iron also appears as a metabolic vulnerability. A 2025 review analyzes how iron metabolism is involved in tumor growth and the tumor microenvironment, and how it could become a therapeutic pathway.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39749705/ (2025)
A review and meta-analysis of patients with colorectal cancer found that those with metabolic syndrome had:
• A 34% higher risk of all-cause mortality (HR 1.342).
• More than double the colorectal cancer-specific mortality rate in the available studies (HR 2.122).
• A 57% higher risk of poorer disease-free survival (HR 1.574).
This is very interesting for metabolic theory, because metabolic syndrome encompasses precisely alterations such as insulin resistance, hyperinsulinemia, obesity, hypertension, and lipid abnormalities.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36287138/ (2023)
Furthermore, a 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis found that exercise in patients with colorectal cancer significantly reduced CRP, a marker of systemic inflammation.
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2025.1612674/full (2025)
And another meta-analysis from 2025, this time in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, found an association between physical activity and a 36% lower mortality rate (HR 0.64), although here the evidence comes from cohorts and does not allow for establishing causality.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41450420/ (2025)
It is more beneficial to achieve a metabolically healthy body: physical activity implies better insulin sensitivity, less hyperinsulinemia, better AMPK/mTOR regulation, better mitochondrial function, less inflammation, and better immunosurveillance. Simultaneously, exercise helps preserve muscle mass, which is essential, especially in older adults: we do not want to achieve a cancer-prone metabolism by losing muscle and weight.
The research from 2025–2026 is painting a rather sophisticated picture: Colon cancer circulating tumor cells involve liver preparation (“pre-metastatic niche”) with interaction between immunity, microbiota, and hepatic metabolism, metabolic adaptation of the tumor cell, and implantation and growth.
And here again, cancer emerges as a metabolic disease: metabolism is not a secondary detail, but one of the mechanisms that allow colorectal cells to adapt to the liver.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1040842825003348 (2025)
https://link.springer.com/collections/fhhgeefadi?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21675443969&gbraid=0AAAAADu685NPnriE7MBKbvoQNLE1ii8AV&gclid=CjwKCAjwyabTBhBFEiwAM3mNUKp8iVWDJF3FbL4dO91G5oV3Owit5AKaZC25w7Ng6f2KG4YtU8PBlRoCngAQAvD_BwE (2025-26)
CONCLUSION
Current evidence allows us to construct a fairly robust hypothesis: energy metabolism + insulin/IGF-1 + mTOR + mitochondria + inflammation + Microbiota + tumor microenvironment + epigenetics.
Modern research is converging toward something like this:
Genetic mutation → signaling alteration → metabolic reprogramming → growth → new genetic/epigenetic alterations. But it can also occur in the opposite direction: Metabolic alteration → epigenetic changes → changes in gene expression → tumor behavior.
THIS IS WHY THE IDEA THAT “CANCER IS ALSO A DISEASE OF CELLULAR METABOLISM” CURRENTLY HAS STRONG SCIENTIFIC SUPPORT.