★How What You Eat May Be Shaping More Than You Think
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How What You Eat May Be Shaping More Than You Think
A growing body of research shows that specific compounds in everyday foods interact with your brain and gut, quietly influencing mood, energy, and emotional stability over time.
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And with the healthy eating plan that Dr. Mercola proposes, adding a reflective present moment about the things you enjoy in life, a positive look at the past, an optimistic vision of the future, and dedication to others, helps to be happy. At 76, I feel happy because I have dreams, I am proud of my past professional dedication to teaching, of my relationships with my loved ones, and ultimately, my commitment to self-improvement makes me feel happy.
From a Stoic perspective, one feels joy when something concrete brings satisfaction. For example, having fulfilled one's duty. Having tried to give one's best. Being with family and friends, enjoying it. Valuing so many small things that many take for granted. A surprise, a special moment. One can be happy knowing that there will be days when we are joyful and others, not so much. The end result is a state of internal balance and contrast that marks our course in life.
In all of this, gratitude, love, curiosity, resilience, and cognitive flexibility are sources of emotional stability, joy, and happiness.
Happy people surround themselves with optimistic and healthy friends, nurture them, and know how to choose allies. As in John Donne's poem, "No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main." Being generous, positive, and not believing we are the center of the universe is a magnet for these kinds of relationships. Diogenes exemplifies this: the person with the fewest needs is the freest and happiest. Happiness is related to having a life project. Love, emotional balance, goals, culture, inner peace, and friendship. Albert Einstein said that brilliance lies in the ability to successfully direct one's ideas at any given moment. Nothing is as extraordinary and vital in human beings as our capacity to readjust behaviors and thoughts with love to survive successfully and move forward with greater boldness to make the most of the complexity of each situation and obtain the maximum benefit.
Einstein left behind other phrases that allow us to glimpse what the scientist understood by a happy life. These papers have been dubbed the theory or formula of happiness. In one of them, he says: "A humble and quiet life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success and the constant restlessness it entails."
Above all, the great power of the mind. To generate a positive change in our mental attitude and its relationship to physical health, it is necessary to "reprogram our mind," or in other words, discover the path for it to generate attitudes, symptoms, evolution, thoughts, and feelings of well-being. This is possible through psychological therapy, with techniques such as cognitive restructuring, where the person discovers the erroneous programming in their subconscious mind that generates discomfort and illness.
For Aristotle, one must live their life according to their virtues to achieve happiness. This perspective is an attempt to seek a more lasting and meaningful happiness that can result from personal growth. Many scientists point out that both approaches are necessary to experience that psychological well-being we label as happiness. A study of hedonic and eudaimonic behaviors concluded that hedonic and eudaimonic behaviors contribute to well-being in different ways and, therefore, both are necessary for happiness.
Only a flexible mind guided by the richness of the soul will be able to face the difficulties of survival and achieve happiness. Being unable to see the multiple perspectives of our reality is like locking ourselves away from happiness. In this regard, we have great allies and goals such as self-esteem and self-sufficiency, powerful weapons to overcome fear and distance ourselves from a society of toxic people and corruption presided over by psychopaths who only seek the power-money combination.
Above all, the great power of the mind. To generate a positive change in our mental attitude and its relationship to physical health, it is necessary to "reprogram our mind," or in other words, discover the path for it to generate attitudes, symptoms, evolution, thoughts, and sensations of well-being. This is possible through psychological therapy, with cognitive restructuring techniques among others, where the person discovers the erroneous programming in their subconscious mind that generates discomfort and illness.
Negative thought patterns are the source of tremendous emotional suffering and misery. In fact, these are key factors in both depression and anxiety. Cognitive flexibility is directly related to many advanced mental abilities, such as:
1) Planning for the future
2) Metacognition
3) Self-control
4) Being able to consider multiple aspects of the same situation
5) Seeing things from a new, creative, and innovative perspective.
The links provide information on cognitive restructuring, its benefits, and practical examples.
https://nickwignall.com/cognitive-restructuring/ (2020).-----
https://www.choosingtherapy.com/cognitive-restructuring/ (2022).---
https://helpfulprofessor.com/cognitive-flexibility-examples/ (2023).---
https://nickwignall.com/cognitive-restructuring/ (2020).-----
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11241739/ (2024)
https://asteroidhealth.com/blog/the-benefits-of-cognitive-restructuring-for-mental-wellness (2025)