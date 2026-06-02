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A growing body of research shows that specific compounds in everyday foods interact with your brain and gut, quietly influencing mood, energy, and emotional stability over time.

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Quality sleep is important to your overall health. However, breathing in toxic fumes, increasing your risk of allergic reactions and waking with a stiff neck or back are not parts of a good night of sleep. I’ll give you strategies to avoid all three.

Two out of 10 Americans experience an ingrown toenail, affecting their mobility and quality of life. If you’ve recently developed one, here are strategies to help provide relief.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

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