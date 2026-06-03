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Many critics claim that the Basque Country boasts one of the most diverse and complete culinary scenes in the world. Innovation and excellence in the Basque Country extend to haute cuisine, where the highest per capita concentration of Michelin stars in the world is found.

The famous chef Arguiñano's bone broth is also a perfect choice. With its intense flavor and abundance of nutrients, this broth is ideal for combating the cold and maintaining your health. Discover how renowned chef Karlos Arguiñano has created a unique and flavorful recipe that will have you wanting more. Prepare to enjoy a traditional dish with a modern twist that will leave you completely satisfied. Don't miss this opportunity to taste Arguiñano's incredible bone broth! Ingredients for Arguiñano's Bone Broth:

-----2 kg of beef bones

-----1 large onion

-----2 carrots

-----2 leeks

-----2 celery stalks

-----1 tomato

-----4 cloves of garlic

-----1 bay leaf

-----Salt to taste

---- Black pepper to taste

-----Water

5 Benefits of Collagen for Leaky Gut Syndrome

1. Collagen Can Repair the Stomach and Intestinal Lining

One of the biggest draws of collagen supplements is their amino acid content.

Certain amino acids, such as glycine and proline, have the ability to strengthen and even heal tissues in our bodies. These two amino acids are also two of the main amino acids that make up collagen. This is one of the reasons why collagen is used in the medical field for postoperative healing.

2. Collagen May Prevent Intestinal Inflammation

Similar to its repair capabilities, the complex array of amino acids in collagen can also help prevent intestinal inflammation. Glutamine is the key amino acid in collagen's ability to combat the inflammation that causes leaky gut. It targets the inflammation associated with the opening of tight junctions due to oxidative stress in the gut.

3. Collagen provides structure and support to your gastrointestinal system.

Collagen is an essential supplement for the support, structure, and regulation of the production of body tissues. This includes organs of our digestive system.

Collagen can help heal the symptoms of leaky gut, but it can also provide the necessary nutrients it needs when our entire digestive system is under stress. The extra support gives our body the time and resources it needs to fix things and return to normal.

---4. Collagen can improve nutrient absorption. One problem with leaky gut syndrome is trying to compensate for the loss of nutrients. Since our tight junctions are opening up, we allow toxins and food particles to escape, but we also let valuable nutrients escape through our intestinal lining.

Collagen is a hydrophilic molecule. This means it is attracted to water and acidic molecules. So, when we ingest collagen, it will bind to the water and stomach acid. By surrounding itself with these molecules, collagen helps break down the food we eat.

By moving through our gastrointestinal tract and retaining water, the contents can move more smoothly and at a faster rate.

The result of this process is more efficient digestion. And, when we can digest our food more effectively, fewer particles are lost as they pass through our intestines. When fewer particles are lost, there is less chance of them leaking into the bloodstream.

---5. Collagen can increase amino acid production

Collagen protein has an impressive amino acid profile of 19 different types. With the introduction of more amino acids into our bodies, our digestive system becomes much healthier. The healthier our bodies are, the better they will function. All of this means that as we improve our health with collagen, our bodies will begin to regain their natural production of amino acids to keep us healthy.

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