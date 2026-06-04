★There's Something Else in This GLP-1 Pill
★ TOP STORY
There’s Something Else in This GLP-1 Pill
Beyond the main ingredient, another compound plays a vital role in absorption - but most of it never reaches your bloodstream and instead moves through your gut, where it may influence key metabolic signals.
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