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Beyond the main ingredient, another compound plays a vital role in absorption - but most of it never reaches your bloodstream and instead moves through your gut, where it may influence key metabolic signals.

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In recent years, the whole world has been placed under an indoctrination protocol, which has led to many being unable to think for themselves or logically assess information. Could fixing our ‘mitochondria’ by doing this, be the secret to reversing the attack?

Take this week’s quiz to see how well you remember what you read on Mercola.com last week.

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