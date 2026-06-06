★The Hidden Aftermath of a Common Prescription
★ TOP STORY
The Hidden Aftermath of a Common Prescription
Most assume things return to normal once a prescription ends - but new findings show lasting shifts inside your gut that continue influencing digestion, immunity, and metabolic function for years.
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As Dr. Mercola reports, antibiotics disrupt the gut flora, which in turn causes multiple pathologies. In this Nature study published in the British Journal of Cancer, scientists from the University of Aberdeen, NHS Grampian, and Queen's University Belfast have discovered that antibiotic use may increase the risk of developing colon cancer, potentially more so among younger people.
Published in the British Journal of Cancer, the study, funded by Cancer Research UK, analyzed data from the Primary Care Clinical Informatics Unit (PCCIUR) national primary care database. From this routinely collected data, the team identified 7,903 people with colorectal cancer and compared them with more than 30,418 compatible individuals without a cancer diagnosis. The researchers controlled for genetic and non-genetic factors, such as underlying health conditions, to try to determine whether antibiotic use is a risk factor for colon cancer. To understand the effects of other risk factors, they then adjusted for alcohol consumption, smoking, and weight.
Early-onset and late-onset colon cancer were investigated separately, as evidence suggests that risk factors may differ between early-onset and late-onset disease.
Previously, only a small number of studies had investigated the relationship between antibiotics and colon cancer, and these studies were limited to older adults and showed mixed results.
Sarah Perrott adds: “We found that antibiotic exposure was associated with colon cancer in all age groups.
“This, along with many other dietary and lifestyle factors, may be contributing to the rise in colon cancer cases among young people.”
https://www.abdn.ac.uk/news/15702/ (2022)
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41416-021-01665-7.----
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41416-021-01665-7.epdf?sharing_token=IulcLCO7ok2QdZNYubfxCtRgN0jAjWel9jnR3ZoTv0PG3rELOfVVKoomra7JwJZv6mjzGAoufmYnFQqIlEZMukgwcGjufIHufotMlRJgOzcOnmJr9ek9ZVIyrR19q7hKSBxiUNZPk9_9ezdbs2jOf2xiUsNoR5Hqeo0a9ztsRNE%3D
This study revealed a statistically significant correlation between the use of long-course antibiotics and the risk of colon cancer (odds ratio = 1.89). Subgroup analysis identified specific agents within the long-course antibiotics, such as fluoroquinolones and clindamycin, with an elevated risk profile. Common comorbidities included hypertension (226 cases, 46%), diabetes mellitus (108 cases, 22%), and hyperlipidemia (88 cases, 18%). The most frequently prescribed antibiotics were fluoroquinolones (158 cases, 32%), followed by cephalosporins (108 cases, 22%) and macrolides (88 cases, 18%).
https://ascopubs.org/doi/abs/10.1200/JCO.2024.42.16_suppl.e15643 .---- In this report, PubMed, the Cochrane Library, and EMBASE were searched for studies reporting on antibiotic use and subsequent cancer risk. We included observational studies of adult subjects with prior antibiotic exposure and available information on incident cancer diagnoses. The association of cancer risk with antibiotic intake was assessed among 7,947,270 participants (n = 25 studies). Overall, antibiotic use was an independent risk factor for cancer development (OR 1.18). The risk was especially higher for lung cancer (OR 1.29, 95% CI 1.03-1.61, p = 0.02), lymphomas (OR 1.31, 95% CI 1.13-1.51, p < 0.001), pancreatic cancer (OR 1.28), renal cell carcinoma (OR 1.28), and multiple myeloma (OR 1.36). There is moderate evidence that excessive or prolonged lifetime antibiotic use is associated with a slightly increased risk of various types of cancer.
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/11/8/1174------
In a nested case-control study within Kaiser Permanente Southern California (KPSC), cases were individuals aged 15 to 49 years with in situ or invasive colorectal adenocarcinoma (2009–2021); controls were individually matched 10:1 for age, sex, and length of KPSC affiliation.
An increased risk of colon adenocarcinoma was suggested for >90 days of cumulative broad-spectrum antibiotic use [aOR = 2.04]. An association exists between long-term cumulative broad-spectrum antibiotic use and early-onset colon cancer.
https://aacrjournals.org/cebp/article-abstract/35/4/637/775612/Association-between-Broad-Spectrum-Antibiotic-Use?redirectedFrom=fulltext (2026)------------------
Early-onset colorectal cancer (EORCC) is a multifactorial malignancy caused by cumulative metabolic dysfunction and inflammatory stress, which interact with environmental and microbial factors and exposures in early life, in a context of genetic susceptibility and accelerated epigenetic aging. Addressing the EORCC epidemic will require comprehensive, lifelong prevention strategies that go beyond age-based screening and incorporate metabolic health optimization, lifestyle and exposome modification, improved symptom identification, and risk-adapted early detection.
Microbiome-targeted approaches, including probiotics, postbiotics, and time-restricted feeding, may hold promise for restoring eubiosis, reducing intestinal inflammation, and improving metabolic and immune profiles relevant to the pathogenesis of chronic red blood cell carcinoma (CRCC). Protective dietary components, including dietary fiber, calcium, folate, β-carotene, and vitamins C, D, and E, as well as foods such as yogurt and coffee, have been associated with a lower risk of CRC and may counteract metabolic and inflammatory pathways relevant to CRCC. CRCC is emerging as a multifactorial, lifespan disease, shaped by cumulative interactions between genetic susceptibility and early and persistent metabolic, environmental, microbial, and social exposures.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13679-026-00700-z (2026)