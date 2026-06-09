★Why This Common Issue Keeps Getting Worse with Age
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Why This Common Issue Keeps Getting Worse with Age
New findings reveal a clear link between inflammation-promoting diets and progressive prostate changes, with risk increasing step by step as these dietary patterns continue over time.
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In conjunction with Dr. Mercola, the following may reduce the risk of developing benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH):
1) A diet rich in fruits and vegetables and low in ultra-processed foods.
2) Maintaining a healthy body weight and blood sugar and insulin levels.
3) Physical activity and exercise.
4) 16-hour intermittent fasting.
5) Maintaining sufficient vitamin D levels. Here's what I take at age 76:
1) Saw palmetto. Saw palmetto is the most widely used herbal treatment for BPH. A pilot study found that supplementation reduced symptoms by 50%.
2) Beta-sitosterol. Beta-sitosterol is a plant-based compound similar to cholesterol. It has been shown to improve BPH symptoms in several clinical studies.
3) African plum. Also known as African plum, P. africanum may prevent the growth of prostate cells. ------4) Rye pollen. Rye pollen extract has been shown to reduce nighttime urination, improve urinary flow, and shrink the prostate.
-----5) Nettle. Nettle, alone or in combination with saw palmetto, has been shown to improve BPH symptoms.
-----6) Isoflavones. Soy isoflavones have been found to reduce PSA levels in men with prostate cancer. Isoflavones may inhibit testosterone-mediated prostate cell growth.
-----7) Pumpkin seed oil. Pumpkin seeds contain compounds that may interfere with the action of dihydrotestosterone. One study showed that pumpkin seed oil reduced BPH symptoms in a selected population.
-----8) Lycopene. Lycopene is a carotenoid found in abundance in tomatoes. Men with higher lycopene levels are less likely to develop prostate cancer, and supplementation may slow the growth of prostate cancer.
------9) Fatty acids such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) may support prostate health.
-----10) Other natural interventions, such as lignan extract, Boswellia serrata, ginger, quercetin, selenium, moringa, garlic, beta-carotene, and vitamin C, may improve prostate health and reduce the risk of developing BPH.
BPH is a very common condition. 90% of men between the ages of 50 and 80 may experience some lower urinary tract symptoms.<sup>2</sup> Between 3 and 4 million men in the UK alone and 24 million in Europe have urinary tract problems. BPH affects 90% of men by age 85.<sup>4</sup>
Certain risk factors have been shown to increase the likelihood of developing BPH. Age, a family history of prostate problems, obesity, and chronic diseases (such as diabetes and heart disease) can increase the risk of an enlarged prostate. Ignoring these factors and related symptoms can lead to serious complications.
Symptoms
- Gets up several times to urinate during the night
- Weak and interrupted urine stream
- Difficulty starting or stopping urination
- Sudden, urgent need to urinate
- Not being sure the bladder is empty
- Post-void dribbling
- Pain or burning during urination
- Lack of bladder control
ALSO:
BENIGN PROSTATIC HYPERPLASIA (BPH)
https://www.lifeextension.com/protocols/male-reproductive/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia
PROSTATE CANCER PREVENTION
https://www.lifeextension.com/protocols/cancer/prostate-cancer-prevention#
Two factors are involved in bladder control in older adults: A) Hormonal regulation of urine and B) Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
A) Vasopressin is one of the best-known and most important hormones of Our body. It is key to homeostasis; that is, to the correct electrolyte balance of our body through the retention and reabsorption of water, sodium, and glucose. It is also known that this type of oligopeptide acts as an analgesic, reducing pain.
The more stress we experience, the less vasopressin our body receives. If these receptors detect an excess of salt, they will promote the release of this hormone to make us feel thirsty before we become dehydrated.
Likewise, if we experience nausea or pain, this hormone will also be released. Antidiuretic hormone is also released in response to stress, inflammatory signals, and certain medications. There is clear evidence that a failure in the regulation of vasopressin, caused by alcohol consumption, is at the root of various disorders.
Vasopressin promotes the correct electrolyte balance of our body. In addition to promoting the concentration of water, sodium, and glucose, vasopressin helps maintain adequate blood volume and proper venous return. Furthermore, vasopressin promotes water retention by the kidneys. This allows us to better control urination and eliminate waste products at regular intervals. Without this fluid retention, we would suffer from continuous dehydration. Vasopressin also has other functions, such as regulating blood pressure, promoting red blood cell formation, reducing pain, and supporting memory and learning.
An Integrative Medicine doctor recommends the following supplements for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), which is related to inflammation and can lead to prostate cancer: 1) N-acetylcysteine. This is a precursor to glutathione, a powerful antioxidant and detoxifier. Dosage: 500 mg, three times a day. 2) Quercetin. Another crucial antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation, especially in the prostate. Dosage: 1,000 mg, three times a day. 3) Modified Citrus Pectin (PCM). This is a product derived from citrus pectin. It has the unique ability to bind to galectins, "sticky" proteins that reside on the surface of cancer cells and promote tumor growth. Dosage: 5 grams, three times a day. 4) Alpha-Lipoic Acid. This is a comprehensive antioxidant that works especially well for detoxification. Dosage: 300 mg, three times a day. 5) Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10). Another essential antioxidant that fights inflammation and may reduce PSA levels. Dosage: 100 mg, three times a day. 6) Broad-Spectrum, Multi-Strain Probiotics. The gut is the cornerstone of immunity. Therefore, if you want to prevent cancer, it's in your best interest to take care of it. Dosage: One capsule, twice a day. 7) Vitamin D3. Dosage: 5,000 IU per day until reaching 60-70 in blood. 8) Bee pollen 5 gr.