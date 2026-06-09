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New findings reveal a clear link between inflammation-promoting diets and progressive prostate changes, with risk increasing step by step as these dietary patterns continue over time.

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The FDA has banned an antibacterial chemical in hand soap that has been linked to endocrine disruption and impaired mitochondrial function. Research finds it may trigger gut microbiome imbalance.

Getting slammed with a crushing headache after your workout, even when you’ve done everything right? Discover the surprising science behind exercise-induced headaches and the simple fixes to keep you training pain-free.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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