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While it’s important to include good sources of omega-3s, such as EPA and DHA, in your diet, there’s a dark side to this advice, especially for pregnant women. Because too much omega-3 can be just as problematic as too little, make sure you do this at the same time.

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Uncover the silent threat of high levels of this that doctors often overlook. This deep dive explores the balance between life-sustaining and potentially harmful levels, shedding light on a health issue hiding in plain sight.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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