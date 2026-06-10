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Guillermou
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Connecting with Dr. Mercola, the conversion of short-chain to long-chain omega-3 fatty acids is a complex metabolic process that occurs primarily in the liver. This pathway transforms alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), of plant origin, into docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), the key structural component for the brain and retina. The process is based on a sequence of chemical steps that alternate between two functions: adding double bonds (desaturation) and lengthening the carbon chain (elongation).

This is the most complex step: the conversion of DPA to DHA, known as the Sprecher pathway. It is not a direct desaturation. Any oxidative stress or cellular dysfunction in these organelles halts DHA production.

Nutritional competition: If there is a deficiency of cofactors (such as zinc), the peroxisome machinery and elongases do not function at full capacity, halting the cycle at DPA. The efficiency of this cycle in omnivores is usually low (it is estimated that less than 5-10% of ALA is converted to EPA, and less than 1% to DHA). Several factors determine its success:

1) Omega-6/Omega-3 ratio: An excess of linoleic acid (omega-6) monopolizes the Delta 6-desaturase enzymes, reducing the production of long-chain omega-3s.

2) Enzymatic cofactors: For these enzymes to function, optimal levels of zinc and magnesium, as well as vitamins B6, B3, and C, are required.

3) Genetics: Variations in the FADS1 and FADS2 genes determine how quickly or slowly an individual can perform these conversions. 4) Lifestyle: Alcohol, stress (cortisol), and high insulin levels can inhibit the activity of the Delta 6-desaturase enzyme.

5) Age and Health: The ability to perform this complex pathway decreases with age and can be affected by metabolic health or elevated glucose and insulin levels.

6) Gender and Hormones: Women of childbearing age have significantly higher conversion rates to DHA (up to 9%) due to the stimulatory effect of estrogens on desaturases. Stearidonic acid (SDA) is a "transitional omega-3." Its main advantage is that it has already overcome the first metabolic bottleneck, the Delta 6-desaturase enzyme, making its conversion to EPA up to 3 to 4 times more efficient than that of ALA (flaxseed or chia). Although not as common in the daily diet as ALA, it is found in very specific plant sources: Hemp oil, which contains between 0.5% and 2% SDA. It also provides GLA (gamma-linolenic acid), an anti-inflammatory omega-6 fatty acid that uses the same enzymatic pathways in a balanced way. Blackcurrant oil contains 2-4% SDA.

The EPIC-Norfolk study (originally published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition) observed that, despite vegans and vegetarians having virtually no EPA and DHA intake, their blood levels were not as low as predicted. While conversion rates are very low in omnivores, variations have been observed in plant-based diets. It is estimated that conversion in non-fish eaters can be between 40% and 50% higher compared to those who regularly consume fish.

More recent research (such as the NuEva study, 2025) suggests that while vegetarians are more efficient at converting DHA, this efficiency has a biological limit. Although they convert better, their absolute DHA levels are typically 30-50% lower than those of fish eaters.

https://www.pcrm.org/good-nutrition/nutrition-information/omega-3

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S000291652312911X

https://www.omegor.com/en/blogs/omega-3-special/omega-3-vegetarians

https://veganhealth.org/omega-3s-part-2/#:~:text=Although%20vegetarians%20and%20vegans%20have%20been%20shown,the%20lower%20levels%20have%20negative%20health%20consequences.

https://nutridans.com/blog/el-omega-3-en-la-alimentacion-vegetariana-y-vegana/

https://www.omegor.com/en/blogs/omega-3-special/omega-3-vegetarians

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/46403205_Dietary_intake_and_status_of_n-3_polyunsaturated_fatty_acids_in_a_population_of_fish-eating_and_non-fish-eating_meat_eaters_vegetarians_and_vegans_and_the_precursor-product_ratio_of_a-linolenic_acid_t#:~:text=This%20study%20included%2014%2C422%20men%20and%20women,individuals%20with%20plasma%20phospholipid%20fatty%20acid%20measures.

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