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Scientists now link early digestive changes like slowed motility and disrupted nerve signaling to the same biological process that later drives cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s progression.

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Flossing helps remove debris and bacteria from between your teeth and reduces the probability of periodontal disease. However, you may be inadvertently depositing perfluorinated chemicals adjacent to your gums as many commercially available flosses are made from, or coated with, Teflon.

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