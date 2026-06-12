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New research shows this habit triggers DNA damage, oxidative stress, and inflammation that quietly build inside your cells long before symptoms appear.

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Learn about the common drugs responsible for medication-induced diabetes and practical tips for reversing a serious but often reversible condition.

Your desk job could be silently damaging your heart, but small changes in your daily routine can dramatically reduce your risk - even if you already work out regularly.

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