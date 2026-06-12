★They Said This Was Safer, but Cancer Concerns Are Growing
★ TOP STORY
They Said This Was Safer, but Cancer Concerns Are Growing
New research shows this habit triggers DNA damage, oxidative stress, and inflammation that quietly build inside your cells long before symptoms appear.
Advertisement
Your Savings Destination - Shop Discounts Up to 50%
Welcome to your ultimate savings destination where you can enjoy rare discounts of 30%, 40% and even 50% off a variety of products. Whether you’re looking for everyday essentials, like Vitamin C Amla Extract and Lumbrokinase Enzymes, our discounts have something for everyone. Stock up and save now.
📈 TRENDING NEWS
Is Your Prescription Drug Giving You Diabetes?
Learn about the common drugs responsible for medication-induced diabetes and practical tips for reversing a serious but often reversible condition.
Sitting Is Silently Straining Your Heart - These Simple Daily Moves Can Protect It
Your desk job could be silently damaging your heart, but small changes in your daily routine can dramatically reduce your risk - even if you already work out regularly.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
Reclaim Radiance and Resilience with Free Form Collagen Support
Collagen is essential for maintaining smooth skin, strong joints, and resilient connective tissue at every stage of life. Our Free Form Collagen Support provides the amino acids your body naturally uses to build strength, flexibility, and vitality from within. Whether you want easier movement, youthful-looking skin, or all-around comfort, this formula is here to help. Discover our Collagen Support collection today and feel the difference.
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Tobacco and the taxes levied on it have always been a tool for defending the interests of the tobacco industry and governments. E-cigarettes (ECs) represent a continuation of profits for tobacco companies, despite advertising that warned about the health problems associated with smoking. They not only keep the business going but also create an addiction among young people, leading them to return to smoking. The tobacco industry's interest in e-cigarettes (ECs) is clear: today, most brands offer these products. Table 1 shows the serious lung damage, and Table 2 shows the health effects of electronic cigarettes compared to conventional cigarettes.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0278691524000735 (2024).-- As reported by Dr. Mercola, the results now describe the risks associated with the development of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and even cancer. It is reported how exposure to e-cigarette aerosol induces mitochondrial stress/toxicity and DNA breaks/fragmentation following the same pathological pathways triggered by tobacco smoke, including dysregulation of the molecular signaling axis associated with cancer progression and cell migration. Risks to fertility and pregnancy, as well as cardiovascular risks associated with e-cigarette use, have also been reported. E-cigarette use was independently and significantly associated with a higher likelihood of life stress and an indication of poorer quality of life. Inhalation alters gene expression, cardiovascular function, decreases heart rate, and elevates blood pressure, and can lead to increased inflammation, organ damage, and cardiorenal and hepatic disease in experiments. Chronic exposure to e-cigarette aerosols during early development causes vascular dysfunction and growth deficiencies in offspring.
Maternal e-cigarette use can alter the integrity of the postnatal blood-brain barrier (BBB) and impair motor, learning, and memory function. Most e-cigarette liquids, in addition to nicotine, may contain glycerol, flavorings, and a wide variety of other substances such as tin, lead, nickel, chromium, and nitrosamines with carcinogenic potential. The average nicotine concentration is approximately 15 mg/ml, but it can reach 36 mg/ml. This concentration is linked to cardiovascular events, delayed fetal development, spontaneous abortion, premature birth, and changes in brain development in children and adolescents, whose smoking threshold is much lower than that of adults. There are already cases of children who have been poisoned after using their parents' e-cigarettes. Studies of the health risks are evident. It has been determined that the flavorings used cause cytotoxicity to stem cells, which exacerbates the problem in pregnant women. Propylene glycol and glycerin can cause eye and respiratory irritation, and prolonged or repeated inhalation in industrial environments can affect the central nervous and immune systems. The aerosol produced contains formaldehyde and acetaldehyde, which are carcinogens.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8960730/ (2022).--
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-33203-1 (2022).--
https://fluidsbarrierscns.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12987-023-00416-5 (2023)
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00431-024-05499-2 (2024).---
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0300571224000538 (2024).---
https://journals.lww.com/cardiologyinreview/abstract/9900/the_rising_use_of_e_cigarettes__unveiling_the.217.aspx (2024).--
https://academic.oup.com/ntr/article-abstract/26/5/536/7452838?login=false (2024).--
https://www.peertechzpublications.org/articles/ATTE-8-116.pdf (2024).---
https://aacrjournals.org/cancerres/article/84/11/1898/745513 (2024).--
https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/25/5/2737 (2024).--
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1931524419300027 (2019).--
https://escholarship.org/content/qt31r375hp/qt31r375hp.pdf (2022).--
An FDA study showing no benefit in all-cause mortality from reducing (but not stopping) cigarette smoking; and inadequate consideration of the high risk of e-cigarette abuse and their potential to generate high addiction among young people and undermine smoking cessation.
https://tobaccocontrol.bmj.com/content/33/e1/e108.abstract (2024).
Calls to poison control centers in California and Texas showed many calls involving children under 5 years of age. Studies have examined pediatric (under 6 years) accidental poisoning from the ingestion of tobacco products and found that children under 1 were at greatest risk, accounting for >70% of ingestions. Pediatric cardiologists should be aware of the complications that can arise from the acute and chronic use of these substances, considering the cardiovascular damage they cause.
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/863046 (2016)
https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9032/11/4/491 (2023)
Studies on the particles that make up the vapor generated by these devices showed that they are similar to those of conventional cigarettes and can contribute to pulmonary and systemic inflammatory processes and increase the risk of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. The suspended particles can contain metals such as tin, nickel, copper, lead, and chromium, as well as bacteria and viruses. These nanoparticles can be deposited in the alveoli of the lungs, potentially causing toxicity and pulmonary failure, and systemic toxicity if they enter the bloodstream. It has been shown that e-cigarettes, in a high-power environment, should be considered, contrary to popular belief, as hazardous products in terms of genotoxicity.
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0057987 (2015)
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs11869-011-0146-3 (2011)
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0304389421022147 (2022)
https://link.springer.com/referenceworkentry/10.1007/978-981-16-7680-2_7 (2022)