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Researchers identified bioactive peptides that survive digestion and may help direct collagen production, offering a new explanation for why some formulas outperform others.

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Did you know your mitochondrial function is at the heart of everything that happens in your body? Help slow down cellular aging, and provide your mitochondria with the energy and protection they need with the more bioavailable form of CoQ10, Kaneka Ubiquinol, meticulously formulated to protect against oxidation.

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If your hair is thinning, shedding, or losing its shine, the real problem is hidden in your blood - not your shampoo. Learn about the overlooked nutrient gaps that silently sabotage hair growth and how to fix them for good.

Your phlegm color is one of the fastest ways your body warns you that something is shifting inside your airways. When you understand what each shade means, you gain a simple, reliable way to judge whether your lungs are irritated, infected, or facing something more serious.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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Many aspects of wellness start at the cellular level. Geranyl Geraniol with GG-Gold® is designed to support your body’s normal biological processes related to cellular and metabolic function. With carefully selected ingredients, it offers a simple way to support long-term wellness as part of your daily routine. Shop now and make it part of your daily wellness routine.

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