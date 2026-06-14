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Guillermou
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Linking up with Dr. Mercola: Patients with severe mental illness are approximately three times more likely to die from cardiovascular disease than those without these conditions. Some psychiatric medications for severe mental illness are associated with potentially harmful effects on the heart and blood vessels.

This review highlights the short- and long-term adverse cardiovascular effects of psychiatric medications. These adverse effects include QTc interval prolongation and polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (torsades de pointes), phenomena associated with certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), and antipsychotics. Increased QT dispersion and induction of the Brugada phenotype, both associated with serious cardiac arrhythmias and sudden death, can occur with certain antipsychotics (e.g., trifluoperazine), certain tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) (e.g., amitriptyline), certain SSRIs (e.g., fluoxetine), methylphenidate, and certain mood stabilizers (e.g., lithium). The antipsychotics themselves are associated with an increased risk of myocarditis, cardiomyopathy, tachycardia, cardiometabolic disturbance, hypertension, orthostatic hypotension, and bradycardia. Medications for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) contribute to cardiovascular disease and tachycardia. Acetylcholinesterase inhibitors (AChE inhibitors) contribute to bradycardia. The risk of hypertension increases with serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), dopamine-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (NDRIs), monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), reversible monoamine oxidase A inhibitors (RIMAs), and psychostimulants. Conversely, orthostatic hypotension is associated with certain psychiatric medications, particularly tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) and serotonin antagonists and reuptake inhibitors (SARIs). It is important to note that pharmacokinetic interactions, such as inhibition of the cytochrome P450 (CYP450) system, can affect the pharmacodynamic profile of psychiatric medications, thereby increasing the risk of their adverse cardiovascular effects.

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/20420986261418947 (2026)

In elderly patients undergoing coronary artery bypass graft surgery, immediate discontinuation of anticholinergic medication in the perioperative period improved functional recovery at 90 days and was associated with fewer cardiac and pulmonary complications. Anticholinergic burden could represent a modifiable perioperative risk factor that should be systematically addressed in surgical care protocols to optimize outcomes in older adults.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1053077026003940 (2026)

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