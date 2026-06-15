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Guillermou
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Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, with approximately 2.3 million new cases in 2022, and this number is projected to rise to 3.19 million cases annually by 2040. This alarming statistic underscores the need to identify potential risk factors and strategies for breast cancer prevention. The risk of developing breast cancer is influenced by a multitude of factors, including lifestyle, physical activity, dietary patterns, genetic predisposition, sex, and age. These multifaceted elements contribute uniquely to each individual's susceptibility to the disease.

Epidemiological studies show that Asian populations consuming diets rich in marine-derived n-3 PUFAs, such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA, 20:5 n-3) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA, 22:6 n-3), tend to have a lower incidence of breast cancer. Conversely, Western populations with high consumption of n-6 PUFAs, including linoleic acid (LA, 18:2 n-6) and arachidonic acid (AA, 20:4 n-6), and comparatively lower intakes of n-3 PUFAs than Asian diets, tend to have a higher risk of developing breast cancer.

Emerging studies in humans and animals show that n-3 PUFAs, commonly abundant in fatty fish and flaxseeds, are associated with an anti-inflammatory profile. In contrast, n-6 PUFAs, found predominantly in vegetable oils such as corn, soybean, and safflower oil, have been associated with a pro-inflammatory profile.

Beyond tumor growth, emerging evidence suggests that n-3 PUFAs may exert anticancer effects by modulating the tumor immune microenvironment. Tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) are a key component of this microenvironment, with M1 macrophages exerting antitumor effects and M2 macrophages promoting tumor progression and immunosuppression. Increased M2 macrophage infiltration has been associated with more aggressive breast cancer phenotypes.

This study demonstrates that lifetime dietary exposure to n-3 PUFAs attenuates breast tumor development in a HER2+ mouse model by reducing tumor volume and multiplicity over time in a diet-dependent manner. Notably, the absence of further tumor promotion with higher LA content in safflower oil compared to corn oil raises the possibility that high LA exposure reaches a threshold beyond which further increases exert only marginal effects on tumor development. These tumor outcomes were accompanied by alterations in gene expression related to the immune system and macrophage-associated endocannabinoids, suggesting that immune modulation contributes to the observed diet-dependent effects. Taken together, these findings highlight the importance of dietary PUFA composition and context in shaping breast tumor development and refine the current understanding of how interactions between n-3 and n-6 ​​PUFAs may influence breast cancer risk. The positive effects of n-3 PUFAs are modified by the negative background of n-6 PUFAs.

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/18/4/606 (2026)

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