★This Common Fat May Be Quietly Fueling Cancer Growth
★ TOP STORY
This Common Fat May Be Quietly Fueling Cancer Growth
New research shows a widely consumed dietary fat can activate powerful growth signals inside cells, accelerating tumor development in ways most people never consider.
Advertisement
Early Father’s Day Savings Are Here: Enjoy 20% Off Sitewide - Limited-Time Offer
Father’s Day is the perfect excuse to refresh your wellness routine with premium health essentials for every lifestyle. Explore trusted formulas and daily favorites designed to help support energy, balance, and overall well-being. Shop now and don’t miss this limited-time event.
📈 TRENDING NEWS
Traditional Samurai Movement Improves Knee Strength and Mobility for Seniors
A centuries-old samurai practice is proving to be one of the simplest ways to restore strength and protect independence as you age. Just 5 minutes a day of Rei-ho movements could transform how easily you stand, walk, and climb stairs.
A Ministroke Has Major Consequences
You might think a ministroke is no big deal because the symptoms disappear, but that fleeting moment could be your brain’s final warning. Acting fast after a transient ischemic attack is your only shot at preventing permanent damage and staying mentally sharp for life.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
Celebrate Father’s Day Early with Targeted Fitness Nutrition Formulas
Support strength, recovery, and everyday performance with select targeted fitness nutrition formulas designed for active lifestyles. Featuring high-quality ingredients and targeted nutritional support, these fitness essentials help make it easier to stay consistent with your wellness routine. Whether shopping for Dad or refreshing your own supplement lineup, shop now to explore muscle-building support designed to keep you moving strong.
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, with approximately 2.3 million new cases in 2022, and this number is projected to rise to 3.19 million cases annually by 2040. This alarming statistic underscores the need to identify potential risk factors and strategies for breast cancer prevention. The risk of developing breast cancer is influenced by a multitude of factors, including lifestyle, physical activity, dietary patterns, genetic predisposition, sex, and age. These multifaceted elements contribute uniquely to each individual's susceptibility to the disease.
Epidemiological studies show that Asian populations consuming diets rich in marine-derived n-3 PUFAs, such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA, 20:5 n-3) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA, 22:6 n-3), tend to have a lower incidence of breast cancer. Conversely, Western populations with high consumption of n-6 PUFAs, including linoleic acid (LA, 18:2 n-6) and arachidonic acid (AA, 20:4 n-6), and comparatively lower intakes of n-3 PUFAs than Asian diets, tend to have a higher risk of developing breast cancer.
Emerging studies in humans and animals show that n-3 PUFAs, commonly abundant in fatty fish and flaxseeds, are associated with an anti-inflammatory profile. In contrast, n-6 PUFAs, found predominantly in vegetable oils such as corn, soybean, and safflower oil, have been associated with a pro-inflammatory profile.
Beyond tumor growth, emerging evidence suggests that n-3 PUFAs may exert anticancer effects by modulating the tumor immune microenvironment. Tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) are a key component of this microenvironment, with M1 macrophages exerting antitumor effects and M2 macrophages promoting tumor progression and immunosuppression. Increased M2 macrophage infiltration has been associated with more aggressive breast cancer phenotypes.
This study demonstrates that lifetime dietary exposure to n-3 PUFAs attenuates breast tumor development in a HER2+ mouse model by reducing tumor volume and multiplicity over time in a diet-dependent manner. Notably, the absence of further tumor promotion with higher LA content in safflower oil compared to corn oil raises the possibility that high LA exposure reaches a threshold beyond which further increases exert only marginal effects on tumor development. These tumor outcomes were accompanied by alterations in gene expression related to the immune system and macrophage-associated endocannabinoids, suggesting that immune modulation contributes to the observed diet-dependent effects. Taken together, these findings highlight the importance of dietary PUFA composition and context in shaping breast tumor development and refine the current understanding of how interactions between n-3 and n-6 PUFAs may influence breast cancer risk. The positive effects of n-3 PUFAs are modified by the negative background of n-6 PUFAs.
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/18/4/606 (2026)