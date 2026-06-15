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New research shows a widely consumed dietary fat can activate powerful growth signals inside cells, accelerating tumor development in ways most people never consider.

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A centuries-old samurai practice is proving to be one of the simplest ways to restore strength and protect independence as you age. Just 5 minutes a day of Rei-ho movements could transform how easily you stand, walk, and climb stairs.

You might think a ministroke is no big deal because the symptoms disappear, but that fleeting moment could be your brain’s final warning. Acting fast after a transient ischemic attack is your only shot at preventing permanent damage and staying mentally sharp for life.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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