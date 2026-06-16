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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
2h

Also consider the normalization of bowel movements through traditional fermented foods and beverages (TFFB). In recent years, TFFB intake has revealed benefits for human health and favorable effects in non-communicable diseases (NCDs), gastrointestinal disorders, and immune system disorders, suggesting that TFFB could be used to improve human diets.

Symbiotics are a combination of prebiotics and probiotics with synergistic effects, providing live microorganisms and a growth substrate for beneficial bacteria. These combinations improve bowel movement frequency and consistency, as well as reduce the severity of hemorrhoidal symptoms.

Prebiotics are non-digestible substances found in foods such as dietary fiber, especially from fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

Probiotics are foods containing live microorganisms, such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi.

Symbiotic foods combine prebiotic and probiotic ingredients to enhance their positive effects. Fiber and breast milk are the main and most important sources.

In addition, postbiotics (metabolic byproducts of probiotics) have potential therapeutic properties. Postbiotics (short-chain fatty acids, bacteriocins, and exopolysaccharides) have anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, and trophic effects on the intestinal epithelium. These properties contribute to relieving constipation and hemorrhoidal symptoms.

Furthermore, the composition of the gut microbiota plays an important role in metabolic disorders. Dysbiosis, or an imbalance of microorganisms in the gut microbiota associated with metabolic disorders, can potentially be modulated by probiotics or prebiotics. Several studies have demonstrated the therapeutic effects of prebiotics and probiotics on intestinal diseases, BMI, waist circumference, and body fat accumulation, which are associated with cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and neurological problems, among others. They stimulate the growth and reproduction of beneficial gut microbiota, inhibiting the colonization of pathogenic bacteria, which is essential for optimal intestinal normalization. Probiotics and their metabolites (particularly short-chain fatty acids) have become potential preventive and adjuvant treatments by restoring the balance of the gut microbiota, reducing inflammation, stimulating the immune response, and improving intestinal barrier integrity and intestinal epithelial homeostasis through the modulation of autophagy.

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-2607/10/6/1151 (2022).----

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36570175/ (2022).-----

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnut.2022.935830/full (2022).-----

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0924224423001814 (2023).----

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-2607/13/1/57 (2025).--

https://www.cell.com/cell-reports-medicine/fulltext/S2666-3791(25)00166-1 (2025).—

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12156228/ (2025).—

https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/13/7/1554 (2025).-

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Just steve's avatar
Just steve
2hEdited

Being as an embryo first startsdeveloping from the lips to the other end, along with the brain and spine, so it stands to reason the Gut is the starting point of health, a Foundation for Health. Being as humans in a natural environment would be exposed and integrated with wide range of Microbes to be involved with our ability to interact with us in the Gut. Much of the natural microbes we have coexisted with are now suppressed, outright killed or replaced with synthetic interlopers. A public indoctrinated to fear life, to fear germs when complete sterility is needed in the ER, or when a microbe gets out of balance, over populated. Yes sanitation is important in food preparation, or storage but a sterile environment, replacing normal background microbe populations, attacking them with chemicals creates disruption as the body tries to adapt, or worse, has become confused to crave the wrong things.

Going along with the health disruption from a leaky gut would be leaky gums, bad mouth health. Then when microbes get on the wrong side of the walls Creation provided us with is when the microbes become anti health, anti life.

If and when possible support Local Efforts for proper grown foods from healthy soils. Healthy Soils make Healthy Foods, Healthy Foods make Healthy People and Healthy People make Healthy Societies.

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