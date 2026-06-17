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Guillermou
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Geranylgeraniol (GG) is a naturally occurring isoprenoid involved in the synthesis of steroid hormones, the endogenous production of coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), healthy muscle function, bone metabolism, and cellular energy production. Geranylgeraniol is found in various natural sources, such as the annatto plant.

Testosterone is a fundamental steroid hormone that plays an essential role in modulating sexual function, muscle mass, bone density, mood, and overall metabolic health in both men and women.<sup>1</sup> Testosterone deficiency is a common clinical concern affecting approximately 10% to 40% of the world's population.<sup>2</sup> In men, testosterone levels begin to decline around age 40 at a rate of approximately 1% per year, and up to 30% of men between the ages of 40 and 79 experience deficiency.

In this study, the results highlight GG as a promising natural strategy to support endogenous testosterone production and CoQ10 homeostasis in age-related cognitive decline. Further research is warranted in broader and more specific populations, such as men with late-onset hypogonadism or people on statin therapy.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC13218815/ (2026)

The growing number of people with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM, the primary form of diabetes in 90–95% of all diabetes cases) is a major global health problem. Between 7% and 75% of adults with diabetes have neuropathic pain (NPP).

The main causes of T2DM include glucose intolerance, insulin resistance, and pancreatic β-cell dysfunction, all of which are correlated with chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, lipotoxicity, and endoplasmic reticulum stress. The role of mitochondrial dysfunction in colon health and gut microbiota dysbiosis is an emerging area of ​​research in the progression of type 2 diabetes (T2D), based on the proposed gut-brain axis. Mitochondrial dysfunction in the colon may be partially responsible for the pathogenesis of T2D by causing insulin resistance, impaired glucose metabolism, pancreatic β-cell dysfunction, and excessive oxidative stress.

Recent studies have suggested a strong connection between gut dysbiosis and the progression of diabetic neuropathic pain (DNP), particularly through impaired intestinal barrier function and subsequent systemic inflammation due to translocated bacterial products such as lipopolysaccharides. Certain gut microbes, such as Eubacterium coprostanoligenes and Oscillospiraceae, support mucin secretion and maintain the intestinal mucus barrier, thereby limiting inflammation and microbial invasion. Reduced abundance of these taxa has been associated with increased gastrointestinal or neuropathic pain.

This study highlights the beneficial effects of dietary GG supplementation in mitigating diabetic pain-related behaviors in a preclinical mouse model by improving mitochondrial homeostasis and suppressing inflammation.

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/26/24/12133 (2025)

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