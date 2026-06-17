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Certain drugs used for bone health have been linked to a rare but serious condition where the jaw struggles to heal, and researchers are now looking at a missing compound that may help protect it.

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Those who engage in this habit mistakenly believe it’s less harmful to their health than the alternative, but new research shows that’s not true. Exposing users to nearly 2,000 chemicals, many unidentified, it’s leading to memory issues, high blood pressure, arterial stiffness and permanent lung scarring.

Glyphosate levels have soared in recent years - to eliminate it before it ruins your immune system (resulting in chronic infection), just take 1 teaspoon of this twice a day. It forces the glyphosate out of your system, allowing it to be eliminated via your urine.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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