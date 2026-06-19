★Almost Nobody Talks About This Cheap Fix
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Almost Nobody Talks About This Cheap Fix
It costs pennies, tastes sweet, and plays a role in processes linked to energy, repair, and longevity, but it’s been overlooked for decades for one surprising reason.
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As Dr. Mercola has reported, the methionine/glycine ratio is essential. Inflammation is a common factor in cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, as well as in arthritis and other inflammatory diseases.
Studies establish an inverse association of plasma glycine levels between patients with insulin resistance and diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. This suggests that low blood glycine levels can generate a hyperinflammatory state, predisposing the body to a spectrum of chronic diseases, including cancer.
Plasma glycine levels in human populations, while they may be adequate for glycine's biochemical functions, including protein synthesis, may not be sufficient for glycine's physiological cellular function in stabilizing membrane voltage and activating macrophages and other cells.
Amino acid metabolism suggests a more complex relationship between glycine and methionine, the latter of which is abundant in muscle tissue. Specifically, the elimination of excess methionine requires two to three molar equivalents of glycine per mole of methionine. Therefore, it could be hypothesized that high consumption of lean muscle meats (without connective tissue), rich in methionine and low in glycine, as staple foods causes a net reduction in plasma glycine levels.
Observational studies, including a clinical trial in Mexico City a decade ago, reported the reversal of type 2 diabetes with the consumption of 15 g/day of supplemental glycine for 90 days. Glycine decreases pro-inflammatory cytokines and increases interferon-γ in patients with type 2 diabetes. From an observational standpoint, the inverse association of type 2 diabetes and prediabetes with plasma glycine has been extensively documented, as demonstrated by the recent SRMA of 46 studies. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4839172/ (2016)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4859380/ (2016)
https://analyticalsciencejournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/bmc.3893 (2017)
https://www.jbc.org/article/S0021-9258(17)30753-6/fulltext (2009)
https://www.nature.com/articles/ejcn2015144 (2015)
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF03346417 (2008).----
https://www.bmj.com/content/360/bmj.k134/rr-1 (2018).---
Glycine also plays a role in nerve signal transmission and in the elimination of toxins from the body. Glycine modulates the production of serotonin, the "feel-good" hormone that helps elevate mood, improve sleep, and enhance memory. Glycine is anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, properties that reduce the risk of heart disease. Therefore, some researchers have analyzed the connection between glycine and heart disease.
TOP 9 BENEFITS AND USES OF GLYCINE
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/glycine .-----
Glyphosate, in particular, works synergistically with most other factors to increase toxic effects. Glyphosate causes insidious damage through its action as an amino acid analog of glycine, interfering with natural protective mechanisms against other exposures.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC6695815/ (2019)
Glycine administration modulates dietary amino acid levels, especially methionine, which may increase healthy lifespan.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/acel.12953 (2019)
GLYNAC (GLYCINE AND N-ACETYLCYSTEINE) SUPPLEMENTATION IMPROVES IMPAIRED MITOCHONDRIAL FUEL OXIDATION AND LOWERS INSULIN RESISTANCE IN PATIENTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES.
https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/11/1/154 (2022)
Glycine supplementation improves several components of metabolic syndrome, including diabetes, obesity, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In the future, glycine use may have a significant clinical impact on the treatment of patients with metabolic syndrome.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40618-021-01720-3 (2022)
Higher levels of glycine, glutamine, betaine, indolepropionate, and phosphatidylcholine were associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.
https://diabetesjournals.org/care/article/45/4/1013/144892/Metabolomics-and-Type-2-Diabetes-Risk-An-Updated (2022)