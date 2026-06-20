★Can This 20-Minute Habit Rewire What You Crave?
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Can This 20-Minute Habit Rewire What You Crave?
It has nothing to do with discipline or dieting, yet it quietly shifts your brain toward better choices in a way that feels almost automatic.
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We can consider walking in a forest. According to the Global Wellness Institute, forest therapy (or forest bathing) generally means absorbing the forest atmosphere through all the senses. It is not simply a walk in the woods, but a conscious and contemplative practice of immersing oneself in the sights, sounds, and smells of the forest. It focuses on slowing down and appreciating all aspects of the environment. Forest therapy originated with the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, which translates as “forest bathing,” developed in the 1980s to promote physical and mental health.
The physical and mental health benefits of exposure to forests and other natural environments include positive effects on the cardiovascular and immune systems and reduced stress levels. A study conducted by researchers in Japan found that for a group of urban office workers, the physiological and psychological relaxation benefits lasted three to five days after forest therapy. A study found that, compared to an urban walk, a leisurely stroll in the woods led to 12 percent lower levels of stress hormones, as well as decreased blood pressure and heart rate, and increased immune function. Studies have also found that walking in nature improves attention and reduces ADHD symptoms in children, and has also been associated with increased creativity and problem-solving abilities. The link references more benefits of “forest bathing”
https://www.psychiatry.org/news-room/apa-blogs/forest-bathing-benefits-mental-physical (2024)
15 MAJOR BENEFITS OF WALKING, ACCORDING TO EXPERTS
https://www.prevention.com/fitness/a20485587/benefits-from-walking-every-day/
Might be Just Me, but those who say once you have seen one tree, you've seen them all, haven't really seen or experienced the trees. A daily walk in the woods even from the walk out, and then back the same territory can change. The way light moves, swirls through the leaves or the empty branches in winter. What kinds of wildlife is poking around at the same time checking you out while walking through their homes. Personally, I seem to draw Hawks who travel with me watching for easy meals I may stir up. Then at times angry squirrels chattering away as if their protest are backed up by their tiny bodies. Blue Jays squawk either alerting their neighbors of your presence, or you of critters moving nearby. There are the terps of the pine scent drifting, or in the spring or after rains the scent of microbes working the soil. Moving between soft marshmallow peat moss to hard rocky ground, the twist and turns, small humps to larger hills, tracking the movement of the creeks, streams and what all hangs around such places. Like the line in the Jim Stafford song, take a trip and never leave the farm. A mini daily vacation. Good Lord willing and the creeks don't rise.
Forest Bathing...mmmmm! ☺️☺️☺️