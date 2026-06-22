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Guillermou
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Incorrect posture at the computer can also lead to cervical kyphosis. Exercises to correct cervical kyphosis aim to reverse the abnormal forward curvature of the neck and strengthen the supporting muscles. Key movements include chin tucks, prone neck stretches, and scapular retractions to reposition the head and shoulders correctly.

The changes that occur with vertical kyphosis can cause persistent and abnormal pressure on the muscles, tissues, and nerves of the neck and shoulders. This can lead to rounded shoulders (increased thoracic kyphosis) and a herniated disc as the body attempts to compensate, resulting in increased strain on the back and shoulder muscles (such as the trapezius).

The best exercises target weak muscles, stretch tight areas, and improve posture. Some key exercises include chin-ups, wall angels, prone leg raises, doorway chest stretches, and resistance band rows. These exercises strengthen the upper back and deep neck muscles, mobilize stiff joints, and help maintain proper alignment.

In this guide, Back Hero USA will show you the best exercises for cervical kyphosis to help reduce pain, including stretches, strengthening movements, and mobility exercises that are safe and effective for daily practice. Table of Contents

1. 5 Benefits of Exercises for Cervical Kyphosis

2. The 10 Best Exercises for Cervical Kyphosis

3. Combine It with the Back Hero USA Posture Corrector for Better Results

https://backherousa.com/blogs/news/cervical-kyphosis-exercises?srsltid=AfmBOorXhB0W-ln-ryJBqPa5uYqGcKLpL2qVrXfuItXD5J0BZ7SJtl4a

For more information, see detailed posture correction routines such as the Corrective Care Plan or the comprehensive guides from Apollo Hospitals and Healthline.

https://www.surreyphysio.co.uk/top-5/best-5-exercises-for-cervical-kyphosis/

https://www.apollohospitals.com/health-library/10-kyphosis-exercises-to-treat-upper-back

https://www.healthline.com/health/exercise-fitness/kyphosis-exercises

https://backintelligence.com/how-to-fix-forward-head-posture/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bsf4nUtj49s&t=101s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vqpz0fR4Jco

https://www.surreyphysio.co.uk/top-5/best-5-exercises-for-cervical-kyphosis/

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