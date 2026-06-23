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It pushes your body into a rapid-response state, sending defensive cells into circulation before a threat even arrives.

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Once used to lubricate machinery, it was sold as a ‘healthy’ alternative to butter. Now scientists say it may be the most destructive ingredient in your diet.

At least 25% of adults today are dealing with stiff and painful knees, affecting their mobility and quality of life. If you’re part of this statistic, these simple exercises will help ease the pain and get you up and moving again.

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