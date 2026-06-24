★Your Liver May Be Starving for This One Nutrient
★ TOP STORY
Your Liver May Be Starving for This One Nutrient
Without it, your body struggles to move fat where it needs to go, setting the stage for a silent chain reaction most people never see coming.
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It is estimated that more than 90% of Americans do not meet their recommended daily intake of choline, and according to recent research conducted on mice, a deficiency can have profound negative effects on the heart, liver, and other organs.
However, new research findings suggest that environmental and lifestyle changes can help protect the brain from Alzheimer's disease and improve overall health.
Among these changes is adequate choline intake.
The study by researchers Ramón Velázquez, Eric Ferreira, Sara Knowles, Chaya Fux, Akexis Rodin, Wendy Wislow, and Salvatore Oddo from Arizona State University is particularly relevant. The scientists investigated the role of choline in preventing the symptoms of this disease. As Dr. Velázquez points out, "The choline-rich diet was only four times higher than the recommended daily amount, which is well below the 'upper limit of recommendation,' making it a safe strategy."
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/acel.13037 (2019).--- A group of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States have discovered that a mixture containing three components normally found in the blood promotes the growth of new connections in the brain and improves cognitive function in rodents. This treatment is being tested in Alzheimer's patients and may offer hope for the treatment of other diseases. This mixture would contribute to correcting the loss of synapses that characterizes Alzheimer's disease, in a way analogous to what L-dopa does in the case of Parkinson's. The mixture is made up of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA, a type of omega-3 fatty acid), uridine, and choline, and produces an increase in the concentration of dendritic spines, which are the structures that receive postsynaptic information.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3062998/ (2010).—
This protocol describes the methodology for a systematic review of choline intake and Alzheimer's disease (AD). The resulting systematic review will form an evidence-based foundation for advancing nutritional care for individuals with AD or impaired cognitive function.
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnagi.2023.1242853/full (2023).--- In plasma, dietary choline deficiency altered protein networks associated with insulin metabolism, mitochondrial function, inflammation, and fructose metabolic processing. The data highlight that dietary choline intake is necessary to prevent systemic organ pathologies and reduce the distinctive pathologies of AD.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/acel.13775 (2023).--
Choline plays a key role in healthy body and brain function, and supplementation above the Adequate Daily Intake (ADI) reduces Alzheimer's disease (AD) pathology. Choline deficiency increases both the risk and pathology of AD. In particular, recent reports estimate that approximately 90% of Americans do not meet the ADI for choline in their diet, making it imperative to better understand the link between choline and AD risk. Overall, as levels of free choline and acetylcholine (ACh) decreased, AD pathology increased. Free choline was also associated with the MMSE score. Increased TNFα was observed in cases with lower choline levels, illustrating increased inflammation. Taken together, these data expand upon our recent publications, highlighting the links between low choline levels and AD risk.
https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/alz.077122 (2023).--
Quercetin, a well-known flavonol, has been extensively studied for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Therefore, this review focuses primarily on the pharmacokinetic properties of quercetin and its modes of action, such as its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-amyloidogenic, and neuroprotective properties, which are beneficial in the treatment of AD.
Quercetin, a flavanol, has several therapeutic actions in Alzheimer's disease. Preclinical studies have demonstrated the efficacy of quercetin in Alzheimer's disease.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0006899324001598 (2024).-- It has been shown to protect neurons from oxidative damage while reducing lipid peroxidation. In addition to its antioxidant properties, it inhibits the formation of β-amyloid protein fibrils, counteracting cell lysis and inflammatory cascade pathways. In this review, we provide a synopsis of the recent literature exploring the relationship between quercetin and cognitive performance in Alzheimer's disease and its potential as a lead compound in clinical applications.
https://www.mdpi.com/2218-273X/10/1/59 (2019)
A group of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States have discovered that a mixture containing three components normally found in the blood promotes the growth of new connections in the brain and improves cognitive function in rodents. This treatment is being tested in Alzheimer's patients and may offer hope for the treatment of other diseases. This mixture would contribute to correcting the synaptic loss that characterizes Alzheimer's disease, in a way analogous to how L-dopa works in Parkinson's disease. The mixture consists of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA, a type of omega-3 fatty acid), uridine, and choline, and produces an increase in the concentration of dendritic spines, which receive postsynaptic information.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3062998/ (2010).—
This protocol describes the methodology for a systematic review of choline intake and Alzheimer's disease. The systematic review resulting from this protocol will form an evidence-based foundation for advancing nutritional care for people with Alzheimer's disease (AD) or impaired cognitive function.
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnagi.2023.1242853/full (2023).--- In plasma, dietary choline deficiency altered protein networks associated with insulin metabolism, mitochondrial function, inflammation, and fructose metabolic processing. The data highlight that dietary choline intake is necessary to prevent systemic organ pathologies and reduce the distinctive pathologies of AD.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/acel.13775 (2023).--
Choline plays a key role in healthy body and brain function, and supplementation above the Adverse Daily Intake (ADI) reduces AD pathology. Choline deficiency increases the risk and pathology of ankylosing spondylitis (AS). In particular, recent reports estimate that approximately 90% of Americans do not meet the dietary intake of choline, making it imperative to better understand the link between choline and AS risk. Overall, as free choline and acetylcholine (ACh) levels decreased, AS pathology increased. Free choline was also associated with the MMSE score. Increased TNFα was observed in cases with lower choline, illustrating increased inflammation. Taken together, these data expand upon our recent publications, highlighting the links between low choline levels and AS risk.
https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/alz.077122 (2023).--
Quercetin, a well-known flavonol, has been extensively studied for the treatment of AS. Therefore, this review focuses primarily on the pharmacokinetic properties of quercetin and its modes of action, such as its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-amyloidogenic, and neuroprotective properties, which are beneficial in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD).
Quercetin, a flavanol, has several therapeutic actions in Alzheimer's disease. Preclinical studies have demonstrated the efficacy of quercetin in Alzheimer's disease.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0006899324001598 (2024).-- It has been shown to protect neurons from oxidative damage while reducing lipid peroxidation. In addition to its antioxidant properties, it inhibits the formation of fibrils of β-amyloid proteins, counteracting cell lysis and inflammatory cascade pathways. In this review, we provide an overview of the recent literature exploring the relationship between quercetin and cognitive performance in Alzheimer's disease and its potential as a lead compound for clinical applications.
https://www.mdpi.com/2218-273X/10/1/59 (2019).-- Glycyrrhiza uralensis, Cyperus rotundus, and Buplerum falcatum have yielded promising preclinical results. These herbs are rich in kaempferol and quercetin, flavonoids with a polyphenolic structure that facilitate multiple mechanisms of action. These mechanisms include the inhibition of Aβ plaque formation, a reduction in tau hyperphosphorylation, and the suppression of oxidative stress. In this review, we analyze the anti-AD mechanisms of quercetin and kaempferol and their limitations, and suggest a possible alternative treatment for AD. The findings lead us to conclude that a polyherbal cocktail rich in kaempferol and quercetin could treat brain damage related to Alzheimer's disease.
https://www.mdpi.com/2079-7737/12/11/1453 (2023).--
Observed locally have been some individuals who do not drink alcohol but were heavy soda pop drinkers and used Tylenol who ended up with the Fatty Liver. Might not be the two affect this way, but seen enough to suspect such.
Also while the article is focused on Non-Alcohol Fatty Livers, also observed are those who drink and insist on using Tylenol to tame the hangover tiger, with the belief it is less harmful than aspirin, Ibuprofen. If the memory is working, alcohol use and Tylenol are No No's and severe negative affects on the liver can occur quickly after such.