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Researchers say modern diets stripped out a little-known nutrient tied to memory, mood, and protection against age-related decline.

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It’s lush, familiar, and celebrated as a symbol of leisure and health - but hidden beneath its manicured surface is a chemical threat drifting through air and water, impacting far more than anyone realizes.

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