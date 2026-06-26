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Researchers discovered that one specific stage of sleep acts like an emotional recovery system, and when it weakens, anxiety starts spilling into the next day.

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Most formulas are loaded with hidden poisons, including lead and cadmium - and the few that are clean aren’t the ones you’d expect.

When calcium builds up on your arterial walls, your risk for cardiovascular disease increases. Now, research has shown that a compound found in fruits and vegetables can help turn the tide.

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