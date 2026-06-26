★Is Your Brain No Longer 'Resetting' Overnight?
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Is Your Brain No Longer ‘Resetting’ Overnight?
Researchers discovered that one specific stage of sleep acts like an emotional recovery system, and when it weakens, anxiety starts spilling into the next day.
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An interesting and novel report by Dr. Mercola. Anxiety is the most common mental health disorder worldwide, with a global prevalence of approximately 25%, and is characterized by exaggerated and persistent feelings of fear and worry that are disproportionate to the actual threat, with impairment in daily functioning. Common anxiety disorders include generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), panic disorder (PD), specific phobias, agoraphobia, social anxiety disorder (SAD), and separation anxiety disorder.
Sleep disturbance is a core feature of anxiety and anxiety-related disorders, and anxiety often worsens sleep quality, pointing to a negative cycle involving poor sleep quality and anxiety. Examining the underlying factors that support the link between sleep and anxiety suggests a shared and perhaps mutually reinforcing neural circuitry for sleep disturbance and anxiety. With increasing age, the physiological sleep requirement of most normal older adults decreases, and sleep structure also changes, manifesting primarily as a decrease in total sleep time and slow-wave (deeper) sleep, a decrease in sleep efficiency, and an increase in light sleep. Research on the relationship between sleep and mood has shown that specific neurotransmitter mechanisms behind the regulation of sleep-wake cycles, such as the adenosine system, are correlated with anxiety. The adenosine system promotes sleep by inducing sleep pressure.
A comprehensive review first summarizes the basic science of slow-wave sleep (SWS) from anatomical and physiological perspectives. It describes the fundamental mechanisms and functions of SWS, including hormonal regulation, the evolutionary changes in SWS throughout life, and the associations between SWS and optimal physical, psychological, and cognitive function. The following section analyzes the relationship between SWS and physical and mental disorders, about which increasing knowledge has accumulated in recent years from both research and clinical perspectives. Conditions such as memory impairment, sleep-disordered breathing, neurodevelopmental disorders, and various psychiatric disorders are of concern.
Age-related mental health changes have been systematically grouped into a set of characteristics called neuropsychiatric symptoms (NPS). Neuropsychiatric symptoms are observed in up to 90% of patients with dementia at some point during their illness, and at their core, encompass anxiety, apathy, depression, and sleep disturbances. These symptoms are relevant even at their earliest onset, as their appearance and subsequent severity significantly predict: (1) earlier nursing home admission and loss of independence; (2) greater functional decline, including difficulties with basic daily activities; (3) poorer quality of life; (4) accelerated progression to late-stage dementia; and (5) a significantly increased burden of Alzheimer's disease (AD) pathology and brain atrophy.
Among neuropsychiatric symptoms, anxiety and anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in adults aged 60 and older. Anxiety symptoms alone increase the risk of cognitive decline, future cognitive impairment, and the development of clinical dementia. In fact, with each additional anxiety symptom an older adult develops, the risk of progressing from mild cognitive impairment to Alzheimer's disease nearly doubles (3-year relative risk = 1.8/symptom).
Aging not only dulls our memory; it destabilizes our emotions and further impairs both the quantity and quality of NREM sleep. Emotional dysregulation and anxiety symptoms in older adults accelerate their risk of cognitive decline and dementia, but the underlying mechanisms remain largely unknown. In younger adults, reductions in deep sleep, specifically the loss of slow-wave activity (SWA) during non-REM sleep, impair the brain's ability to regulate anxiety overnight. This explains why age-related SWA decline contributes to the increased anxiety symptoms in older adults.
Bright light therapy improves daytime sleepiness and visual network connectivity. Dim light therapy reduces anxiety and improves default mode network connectivity.
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https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/sleep/articles/10.3389/frsle.2024.1322995/full (2024)
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-16228-6 (2025)
https://www.nature.com/articles/s44271-026-00401-2 (2026)
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