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Guillermou
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Consider the purpose of meditation or mindfulness: to analyze and examine how each person responds to social relationships, not to judge yourself or others, but to get to know yourself. In the end, you'll see your limiting beliefs, your mental enemies, your fears, and all that information is valuable to consider, because it allows you to choose practices that better address the aspects you encounter daily.

For 2,000 years, Buddhists have practiced forms of meditation that can be very useful for self-discovery. Toxic relationships, self-esteem, stress, anxiety, depression… these are words and states we live with every day, and we must analyze them.

We must stop and think about who we want to be, what we want to become. In a society where we are taught to compete, we must strengthen our true selves, without building walls based on idealized images of ourselves. Self-realization comes with inner knowledge. We cannot feel fulfilled if we don't allow ourselves to feel the depths of our being. The philosopher Søren Kierkegaard points out that "man can only be abandoned by himself." And fleeing the despair that comes from distancing ourselves from our authenticity means confronting Being, with a capital B. That is, who we truly are, not who we have been taught we should be. To connect with our self-esteem and rebuild ourselves, we must begin to delve into the world of meditation.

https://www.seduccionatraccion.com/conocerse-a-si-mismo/desarrollo-personal/

Also, a good cup of coffee.

https://medium.com/the-coffee-bodhi/3-reasons-to-drink-coffee-before-you-meditate-2df1cef659f6

3 Reasons To Drink Coffee Before You Meditate

How Meditation Changes the Brain

https://mindworks.org/blog/how-meditation-changes-the-brain/

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