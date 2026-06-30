★ TOP STORY

Researchers measured surprising shifts in focus, stress resilience, and even cellular energy production after one short intervention.

Advertisement

Enhanced by liposomal technology for 20 times greater absorption, these two powerful antioxidants penetrate every cell and tissue in your body, going a long way toward keeping you healthy against seasonal and year-round threats. Don’t wait until it’s too late - give your immune health the support it needs with Quercetin and Pterostilbene Advanced now.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

You’ve worked hard to stay active and independent - but something silent, slow, and easy to overlook may already be pulling you in the opposite direction. Before you brush off the strange aches, the slower recovery, or the slight wobble you didn’t used to have, you need to understand what researchers just uncovered.

Could three days without your cellphone change your brain? A new study reveals surprising insights into how even a short tech break impacts cravings and attention.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

Enjoy fast, easy hydration in delicious powders that, once added to water, fills your body with a powerhouse of electrolytes in a silky-smooth base of coconut water with a refreshing watermelon cucumber or fizzy lemon lime flavor. Optimize your performance everywhere you go with pure ingredients you can trust with our NSF Certified for Sport® formulas.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.