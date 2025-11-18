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Marek Doyle's avatar
Marek Doyle
Nov 18

Sorry but this is very misleading, for several reasons:

1) It's in mice. They lack CETP (cholesteryl ester transfer protein), which plays a huge role in human cholesterol profiles. They also show higher de novo lipogenesis at the liver and stronger PPARα/peroxisome responses (which is why they develop steatosis so easily). They also have different LPS handling and their biliary pool contains muricholic acid (hat antagonize FXR, altering lipid/glucose regulation in response to high-fat/ketogenic feeding versus humans).

2). It's in C57BL/6J mice, the one strain known to be particularly susceptible to HFD-induced glucose intolerance (due to an loss-of-function NNT mutation that effects pancreatic beta cell function).

3) The study makes no mention of the ambient temperature. This is a massive factor in outcomes in such studies (mice are thermoneutral at 28-30 degrees celsius and get obese on the same diets that cause no such issues at "room temperature", 20-23 degrees celsius).

4) They're being fed masses of soybean oil. The methodology of the study refers to a custom diet code ("D16062902") and refers to fat-carb-protein content but not what the diet actually is. This is a red flag in itself. However, previous high-fat chow produced by this company - Research Diets - used 54% soybean oil plus lard. That's a lot of lineoleic acid (ie. the compound you speak of so frequently as causing metabolic issues... the exact same ones seen in these mice).

5) we already have studies on humans using the ketogenic diet. We don't need to extrapolate from contrived mouse studies.

It's true that the ketogenic diet is often pushed as a panacea for all our metabolic woes. It's clearly much more nuanced than this... but, given the numerous studies and meta-analyses available demonstrating beneficial metabolic effects (repeatedly showing superior outcomes when compared head-to-head versus other approaches), it's quite a stretch to imply that it is 'harmful' for liver and heart health.

Bottom line: extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. This study is not it. Not even close.

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Nov 18

Dr. Mercola provides us with valuable information.

1) While insulin resistance is commonly identified as the root cause of most chronic diseases, it is also just a symptom of a deeper problem. At the root of the problem is impaired cellular energy production in the mitochondria.

2) Insulin resistance occurs when cells are unable to properly oxidize or burn glucose.

3) When your body switches to burning fat, this results in a reduction of your metabolic rate, which is contrary to optimal health. For optimal health, you need a high metabolic rate, and this is facilitated when your metabolism speeds up by burning glucose in your mitochondria.

4) A general guideline for most average-sized people is between 150 and 250 grams of healthy carbohydrates per day. If you are very active, this could increase to 500 or 600 grams per day. Keep in mind that as you increase your carbohydrate intake, you should also reduce your fat intake. Consuming fats above approximately 30 to 40% of daily calories will tend to inhibit glucose metabolism.

5) Healthy carbohydrate choices include whole fresh fruits, fruit juices, root vegetables such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, parsnips, and carrots, white rice, raw honey, and maple syrup.

In this video, I interview independent health researcher Jay Feldman, who hosts a podcast called "The Energy Balance Podcast." I recently came to understand the importance of the work of the late Ray Peat, which I had dismissed for over three decades, largely due to confirmation bias.

https://mercola.libsyn.com/intro-to-the-bioenergetic-theory-of-health-discussion-between-jay-feldman-dr-mercola

https://player.fm/series/dr-joseph-mercola-take-control-of-your-health/intro-to-the-bioenergetic-theory-of-health-discussion-between-jay-feldman-dr-mercola

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