Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Guillermou
May 5, 2024

It would be appropriate to highlight Gary Vaynerchuk's passion that drives his attitude and aptitude for digital marketing, being sincere with his purposes and providing values to his creations but always from a perspective of personal development of trust in his own personal instinct and in the power of self-healing.

According to Gary Vaynerchuk, future success is based on the ability to be generous, to provide value and help to others. Vaynerchuk maintains that in an increasingly competitive scenario, generosity is not only a noble act, but also an intelligent strategy to create solid and lasting relationships with clients and collaborators. By building a business around generosity, an environment of trust and reciprocity is created, where everyone benefits and a virtuous cycle of growth and success is fostered. For Vaynerchuk, true success lies in the positive impact we can have on the lives of others, in how we can contribute and improve their well-being. This approach invites us to prioritize values such as empathy, generosity and compassion, and to consider the impact our actions and achievements can have on those around us. It's about looking for opportunities to make a difference, to help, inspire and motivate others to achieve their own goals and dreams. Ultimately, success goes far beyond the numbers on our bank balance, as it consists of the ability to leave a significant legacy in the lives of the people we touch. Two phrases that defend these principles:

1) “You have to understand your own personal DNA. Don't do things because I do them or Steve Jobs or Mark Cuban tried it. You need to know your personal brand and stay true to it.”

2) “Ultimately, a value exchange matters the most. No matter what, if you bring somebody value, if you make somebody laugh, if you make somebody think, if you deliver on your promise, that is always going to work out, no matter how you do that.”

Passion in creating a great company that helps others is part of the great legacy that Dr. Mercola is imprinting on his great work based on virtues that help the fight for health and freedom.

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