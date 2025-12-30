Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Health for All's avatar
Health for All
Dec 31

A 2025 analysis of 13,549 MRI scans shows that men actually have a higher prevalence of ACL tears across all age groups, challenging the long-held belief that female athletes are the primary risk group. I believe this data proves that trauma-driven injuries dominate in men, while women over 40 face a distinct "degenerative" risk profile requiring specific strength-based preservation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture