Krill Can Reduce Cardiovascular Risk Factors
Krill is sustainable and more potent and less toxic than fish oil. Data show how it can reduce cardiovascular risk factors and much more. Consider using this to determine your cardiovascular risk.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Researchers found omega-3 fatty acids derived from krill oil could reduce triglyceride levels and help reduce cardiovascular risk, the No. 1 cause of death in men and women in the U.S.
The omega-3 fats in krill oil may be more bioavailable as they are bound in a phospholipid. Omega-3 is naturally found in fatty fish, but steer clear of f…