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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Jul 22, 2025

Epidemiological evidence suggests that a healthy dietary pattern with increased intake of various plant-based foods could reduce the risk of fatty liver disease (FLD), including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and alcoholic fatty liver disease (AFLD). Experimental studies found that the mechanisms of plant-based foods and their bioactive compounds against FLD included the improvement of hepatic steatosis, oxidative stress, inflammation, intestinal dysbiosis, apoptosis, autophagy, and ethanol metabolism. Furthermore, upregulation of AMPK, SIRT1, Nrf2, and PPAR-α signaling pathways and downregulation of PPAR-γ, NF-κB, mTOR, Akt, and TLR4 signaling pathways played crucial roles in the remission of FLD. More importantly, due to the lack of standardized therapies for FLD, a low-calorie diet accompanied by physical activity is recommended to manage fatty liver disease, as reported in international guidelines.

Eight-week treatment with 200 mg of acylated anthocyanin from purple sweet potato twice daily in patients with NAFLD could reduce liver enzyme levels, especially γ-glutamyl transpeptidase. Furthermore, a CONSORT-compliant, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled pilot trial showed that consumption of anthocyanin derived from blueberry and blackcurrant at a dose of 320 mg per day for 12 weeks attenuated clinical symptoms in 74 patients with NAFLD, with no reported adverse effects.

Curcumin exhibits a variety of bioactivities, such as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and hepatoprotective effects, and a meta-analysis demonstrated that curcumin could improve visceral fat and abdominal obesity in patients with NAFLD. Garlic allicin could decrease the abundance of intestinal microbiota, such as Christensenellaceae and Ruminococcaceae, in mice with alcoholic fatty liver disease, resulting in reduced hepatic triacylglycerol levels.

Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) is the most abundant catechin in teas and could effectively regulate energy metabolism, lipid oxidation, and insulin resistance. In vivo studies also showed that oral administration of resveratrol and anthocyanin extracted from grapes improved lipid metabolism, oxidative stress, and inflammation in the NAFLD mouse model by downregulating PPAR-γ while upregulating Nrf2 and SIRT1 signaling pathways, accompanied by a decrease in fatty acid synthase (FAS) expression.

Several fruits (such as grapes, cherries, tomatoes, and blackberries) and their bioactive compounds (such as resveratrol, anthocyanins, and lycopene) could be promising agents against NAFLD due to their prominent effects on regulating lipid metabolism, oxidative stress, inflammation, and the gut microbiota, with AMPK, PPAR-α/γ, Nrf2, mTOR, and Akt signaling pathways being regulated.

Phytosterols have been shown to have therapeutic potential for NAFLD. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This review summarizes the effects of phytosterols from in vitro and in vivo studies in reducing total cholesterol (TC) and triglyceride (TG) levels, and the evidence supporting the potential of phytosterols against NAFLD. Potential mechanisms by which phytosterols improve NAFLD may include (i) competition with cholesterol; (ii) regulation of key factors involved in cholesterol and TG metabolism; and (iii) inhibition of liver inflammation and (iv) regulation of liver fatty acid composition. In summary, phytosterols are potential natural ingredients with a good safety profile against NAFLD.

https://www.hindawi.com/journals/omcl/2021/6621644/ .---

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1043661821001018 .---

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/10408398.2021.2006137 .--

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acs.

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Sheila Ronk's avatar
Sheila Ronk
Mar 5

How much krill oil should a person take daily?

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