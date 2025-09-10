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Guillermou
Sep 10, 2025

The Antarctic krill Euphausia superba), is abundant in n-3 PUFAs, especially DHA, which is primarily esterified/linked to the sn -2 position of PL rather than bound in triacylglycerols (TAG). In krill oil, more than 40% of the total lipids are PL, and DHA-PL is known to be more bioavailable than DHA-TAG (DHA bound to triacylglycerols).

In one study, the amount of DHA-PL was greater than the amount of arachidonic acid (AA), which is pro-inflammatory, demonstrating why krill oil plays a key role in anti-inflammatory processes. Among the forms of DHA-PL, the most abundant was DHA-PC with 8676.65 nmol/g.

DHA-PL is more effective in reducing hepatic steatosis than DHA-TAG. Treatment with DHA-PL reduced symptoms of hepatic steatosis by more than 40%. DHA-PL from krill oil also demonstrated a strong impact in the treatment of obesity, exhibiting anti-steatotic bioactivity.

A new study aimed primarily to compare the impact of a 30-day supplementation with krill oil on plasma. of krill and fish oil. They concluded that krill oil treatment significantly increased plasma DHA-PL by 45% compared to fish oil treatment. These results also corroborate a greater bioavailability of PL, rather than TAG.

Another study demonstrated that krill oil has a high PL content. The amount of DHA-PL remaining in the blood and brain after ingestion was higher than with fish oil ingestion, possibly due to the chemical structure of PL in krill oil. These findings suggest that krill oil has potential for neurodegenerative and cardiovascular diseases. It also demonstrated the benefits of dietary krill oil in the treatment of colon cancer.

Another important study investigated the role of Antarctic krill oil against Alzheimer's disease. Mice treated with krill oil showed significant improvement in learning and memory deficits, and this research also indicated that krill oil can reduce β-amyloid accumulation. in the hippocampus. Some clinical trials have already been conducted with DHA-phospholipid products. One such study reported that dietary supplements composed of 720 mg of DHA, 286 mg of EPA, 16 mg of vitamin E, 160 mg of soy phospholipids, 95 mg of tryptophan, and 5 mg of melatonin, administered for 3 months, significantly improved cognitive function and long-term decline in older adults. Although this did not occur solely with DHA-PL and marine sources, this clinical trial demonstrates the benefits of DHA-PL intake. Krill oil has several relevant bioactivities, namely anti-inflammatory, anti-obesity and anti-diabetic, neuroprotective, and anticancer properties.

https://www.mdpi.com/1660-3397/20/11/662 (2022)

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becca's avatar
becca
Sep 10, 2025

Story has two differing amounts of Krill oil, 4 grams or 1 gram daily ?

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