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Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Guillermou
Oct 14, 2025

The evidence reported by Dr. Mercola reveals an essential foundation for health: the importance of an organic diet of fresh foods, avoiding industrial processes as represented today by ultra-processed cooking fats (hydrogenated fats and carcinogenic compounds), replacing fish (EPA, DHA, vitamins D and E), saturated fats from coconut and grass-fed cattle and products, fasting, and exercise. These factors are critical to avoiding insulin resistance, obesity, and metabolic diseases. Obesity and aging predispose to numerous overlapping chronic diseases. For example, metabolic abnormalities, including insulin resistance (IR) and type 2 diabetes (T2D), are important causes of morbidity and mortality. Chronic low-grade inflammation of tissues, such as the liver, visceral adipose tissue, and neurological tissues, is thought to contribute significantly to these chronic diseases. The intestinal barrier function is strongly implicated in the pathogenesis of obesity and age-related diseases.

https://febs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/febs.16558 (2022)

Humanity is immersed in the incidence of obesity and its related metabolic disorders, which has increased significantly over the past three decades, culminating in the current global epidemic of metabolic diseases and leading to the search for contributing factors. Exposure of the developing fetus/newborn to a typical Western diet increases the risk of obesity and metabolic disorders throughout life, creating an intergenerational cycle of metabolic diseases. In Western countries, this epidemic of metabolic diseases has coincided with a marked increase in the intake of omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids. Recent studies reported by Dr. Mercola have emphasized the proadipogenic properties of omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids. Recent studies have shown that perinatal exposure to a diet rich in omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids results in a progressive accumulation of body fat over generations.

There is evidence to support the hypothesis that omega-6 PUFAs have proadipogenic and prolipogenic properties, and it has been shown that exposure to a diet rich in omega-6 PUFAs during the first years of life is sufficient to program an increase in body fat mass in offspring.

Excessive consumption of omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) versus a deficiency of EPA and DHA and saturated fats such as lard, butter, and coconut oil in modern diets: the factor disrupting their "balanced antagonistic metabolic functions" in the human body. The beneficial effects of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are currently highlighted by a large number of studies. They play a role in the suppression of inflammation, gene expression, cell membrane fluidity/permeability, immune function, and intracellular/exocellular signaling. The imbalance between ω-3 and ω-6 FAs ​​in the modern Western diet appears to contribute to the marked increase in the incidence of metabolic diseases, such as DM, over the past 30 years. Preclinical studies indicate that omega-3 may have a positive effect on glucose metabolism due to its hypoglycemic and insulin-sensitizing effects.

https://journals.lww.com/co-endocrinology/Fulltext/2013/02000/Omega_6_polyunsaturated_fatty_acids_and_the_early.12.aspx (2013).-----

https://link.springer.com/protocol/10.1007/978-1-4939-9882-1_3 (2020).----

https://www.hindawi.com/journals/jl/2021/8848161/ (2021).---

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/13/10717 (2023).---

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