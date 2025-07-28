STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Linoleic acid (LA), once a trace nutrient in the human diet, now makes up as much as 25% of daily calories for many Americans, leading to mitochondrial dysfunction and long-term metabolic stress

LA transforms into harmful byproducts called OXLAMs that damage DNA, impair cellular energy production, and drive inflammation linked to heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and neurodegeneration

This polyunsaturated fat embeds in your body for years; it requires up to six years of low-LA eating to replace 95% of what’s already stored in your tissues

Common sources of LA include vegetable oils, processed foods, poultry, pork, and even many products marketed as healthy, like organic nut butters and salad dressings

Reducing your LA intake by eliminating vegetable oils and switching to stable animal fats gives your mitochondria a chance to recover and helps lower your chronic disease risk over time

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Americans now consume linoleic acid (LA) at levels that would have been unimaginable a century ago — close to 30 grams per day, up from just 2 grams in the 1860s. That's led to a fundamental change in the way your body operates at the cellular level. This polyunsaturated fat (PUF) was once a minor player in the human diet. You need it, but only in trace amounts. Just 1% to 2% of your daily calories is enough to meet biological needs.

But today, LA makes up more than 15% to 25% of the typical American's caloric intake. That's primarily due to processed vegetable oils like soybean, corn, and canola, ingredients you'll find in nearly every packaged food and restaurant meal. What's the cost of this overload? Your cells become more vulnerable to oxidative stress. Your mitochondria — the organelles responsible for creating energy — start to break down.

The fat itself transforms into dangerous byproducts known as oxidized linoleic acid metabolites, or OXLAMs, which damage DNA, disrupt energy production, and drive chronic inflammation throughout your body. These OXLAMs have been linked to nearly every chronic disease now plaguing the developed world — heart disease, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and even neurodegeneration.

And the problem doesn't resolve quickly. LA embeds in your body fat and stays there for years, continuing to inflict damage even after you clean up your diet. To understand how this happened — and how to reverse it — you need to look at what my paper, published in Nutrients, reveals about the long-term biological effects of this once-essential nutrient turned metabolic disruptor.

Why Every Bite of Vegetable Oil Pushes Your Cells Deeper Into Metabolic Stress

My narrative review explores the explosion of LA intake over the last century and how skyrocketing levels have altered the metabolic landscape of the modern world. We clarify how LA became a dominant calorie source linked to mitochondrial dysfunction and chronic disease.

LA accumulates in tissue and breast milk, and is linked to chronic illness — Most people now eat more than 10 times the LA required for health, primarily due to processed vegetable oils hidden in restaurant food, snacks, and condiments. While LA is technically essential, modern consumption levels far exceed biological needs and that overload creates biochemical damage that continues for years, even after dietary changes.

The problem isn't just how much LA you're eating; it's how long it stays in your system — LA has a half-life of roughly 680 days, meaning it takes six years of low-LA eating to replace 95% of what's already embedded in your body fat. Unlike sugar or alcohol , which clear relatively quickly, LA lingers in your fat tissue and continues to produce harmful metabolites that stress your cells over time.

Your body's mitochondria are especially vulnerable to LA overload — Inside your cells, LA damages a fat called cardiolipin, which is found only in the inner membrane of mitochondria, the structures responsible for generating cellular energy. When LA replaces more stable fats in cardiolipin, it makes the membrane fragile and prone to oxidative damage. This destabilizes energy production, forcing your cells to either shut down or destroy damaged mitochondria altogether.

Your heart and brain respond differently to LA exposure but both suffer — Cardiolipin in your heart contains high amounts of LA by default, making your heart especially prone to LA-triggered damage. In contrast, your brain prefers docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), a long-chain omega-3 fat. Excess LA displaces DHA and other healthy fats, altering brain chemistry and increasing vulnerability to memory loss, depression and neurodegeneration.

Toxic byproducts of LA directly attack your DNA, proteins, and membranes — The breakdown of LA forms OXLAMs that drive oxidative stress and inflammation by damaging cellular structures, inhibiting repair processes and overwhelming antioxidant systems like glutathione.

Vegetable Oils Are Now the Primary Source of Fat in the Modern Diet

Before the industrial revolution, most people consumed animal fats like tallow and lard, or tropical oils like coconut and palm. By 2005, about 86% of added fats in the U.S. food supply came from industrial vegetable oils. These oils are high in LA and widely used in frying, baking, and salad dressings.

Even foods marketed as 'healthy' are often high in LA — Many organic nut butters, trail mixes, and dairy alternatives are loaded with LA-rich ingredients. For example, safflower and sunflower oils contain 68% to 70% LA, while "heart-healthy" oils like peanut and canola contain 19% to 32%. Unless you're actively avoiding them, these fats accumulate in your body every day.

Certain meats also affect your LA intake — Ruminant animals like cows and sheep convert dietary LA into saturated and monounsaturated fats, so their meat and fat remain relatively low in LA, even when grain-fed. In contrast, pigs and chickens transfer LA from their feed directly into their fat and muscle tissue. That means conventional pork and poultry deliver unexpectedly high doses of LA.

Breast milk reflects the mother's LA intake and changes rapidly with diet — Breastfeeding mothers who increase LA in their diets typically see breast milk LA levels jump from 8% to 10% to over 40% in just two to three days. This shows how quickly the body incorporates dietary fats into tissues, and how even brief dietary shifts affect infant nutrition.

Modern Fat Ratios Sabotage Your Cellular Health

My paper also stresses the importance of balance between omega-6 and omega-3 fats, recommending a return to the ancestral 1:1 or 2:1 ratio. Today's diets deliver omega-6 to omega-3 ratios of 14:1 to 25:1 — driving inflammation, impairing fat metabolism, and accelerating chronic disease processes.

LA suppresses your body's ability to use plant-based omega-3s — High LA levels interfere with the enzymes that convert alpha-linolenic acid (ALA, a plant-based omega-3) into longer-chain omega-3s like eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and DHA.

Large-scale human studies on low-LA diets are needed, but you don't have to wait — While more human trials are needed to confirm the benefits of reducing LA over multiple years, the biological mechanisms are already clear, and the sources of LA in your diet are easy to identify. By swapping out vegetable oils, limiting processed foods, and favoring animal fats or coconut oil, you'll begin lowering your LA burden today.

Small dietary changes now mean big health improvements later — Because LA stores in your fat cells for years, every meal is a chance to stop the cycle. The sooner you reduce LA intake, the sooner your mitochondria stabilize, your inflammation drops and your long-term disease risk shifts in the right direction.

Cutting Your LA Load Starts with These Simple Swaps

If your diet has felt clean but your energy, metabolism or inflammation still aren't where they should be, you're likely overlooking one key factor: LA. This fat builds up silently in your cells, and the only way out is to stop adding more of it.

The good news is, you don't need to overhaul your entire lifestyle — you just need to make smart, targeted choices that reduce LA at its root. Here are five steps I recommend to anyone ready to clean up their fat profile and take the burden off their mitochondria:

Eliminate vegetable oils from your kitchen and your plate — You'll want to go through your pantry and toss anything made with soybean oil, canola, corn, sunflower, safflower, grapeseed, cottonseed, or rice bran oil. These are the biggest sources of LA in the modern food supply. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Instead, use ghee, coconut oil, beef tallow, or grass fed butter. These fats are lower in LA and far more stable when heated. If you eat out, assume vegetable oils are in everything unless you're in a place that specifically uses animal fats. Switch to low-LA animal proteins and avoid poultry and pork fat — When you eat meat, opt for grass fed beef and lamb over chicken or pork. Ruminant animals (like cows and sheep) convert dietary LA into safer saturated fats. In contrast, pigs and chickens store the LA in their meat and fat exactly as they ate it. In addition, look for low-PUF eggs that come from pasture-raised hens not fed corn or soy-based diets. Reduce your olive oil, nut and seed intake — Nuts like walnuts, almonds, pecans, and seeds like pumpkin or sunflower are very high in LA. If you're someone who snacks on trail mix or adds nut butter to smoothies, it's easy to overload your system. While macadamia nuts are a low-LA option, they're composed of oleic acid, a monounsaturated fat (MUF) that is still prone to oxidation, especially with heat or light exposure. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In large amounts, MUFs disrupt mitochondrial function and increase oxidative stress, making macadamia nuts — and even olive oil, which is also high in MUF — problematic. Further, olive oils sold in U.S. grocery stores are often adulterated with cheap, oxidized vegetable oils, making them far from a health food. Get your carbs and omega-3s from better sources — If you're relying on flax for your omega-3s, it won't do much good in a high-LA environment. High LA suppresses the enzymes your body uses to convert plant omega-3s into EPA and DHA. Plus, flax is high in PUFs, prone to oxidation and contains lignans, a type of phytoestrogen that mimics estrogen and contributes to hormonal imbalances. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The better choice is oily seafood like sardines, mackerel or wild salmon. These give you the long-chain omega-3s directly, with no conversion needed. And for carbs, focus on fruit, root vegetables, and white rice over processed snacks cooked in vegetable oils. If your gut is healthy, include more fiber-rich carbs in your diet, including legumes, additional vegetables, and well-tolerated whole grains. Consider a beta-alanine supplement — Carnosine, a dipeptide made from beta-alanine and histidine, is a powerful antioxidant that helps neutralize oxidative damage caused by LA. It protects tissues by acting as a sacrificial target for ROS and advanced lipid peroxidation end products (ALEs) like 4-HNE, sparing DNA, mitochondria, and proteins from harm. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Carnosine is found exclusively in animal-based foods, which is why vegetarians and vegans tend to have lower muscle carnosine levels and may struggle more with muscle building if not properly supplemented. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published While carnosine supplements exist, the compound is quickly broken down in the body, making direct supplementation less efficient. Instead, boosting intake of beta-alanine — the rate-limiting amino acid for carnosine synthesis — is more effective, especially for those who do not eat meat. Animal protein naturally increases carnosine levels, but beta-alanine supplementation offers a practical solution for plant-based eaters to restore carnosine’s protective benefits. Lower your LA over time but stay consistent — it takes years to clear — This isn't a detox you knock out in a weekend. LA has a half-life of about two years, so the damage you've stored up will take time to reverse. But every meal you eat without vegetable oils helps. Every step you take away from industrial fats lets your mitochondria recover and lowers your OXLAM burden. Think long-term. Every choice compounds in your favor.

If you've tried everything else — eliminated refined sugar, reduced stress, optimized sleep — and still feel off, LA is likely the missing piece. Cutting it down isn't about perfection. It's about giving your body room to breathe again. If you want to learn more about this, but without the scientific jargon, you can download a simplified version of my paper, translated into more layman-friendly language.

FAQs About LA

Q: What is LA, and why is it a problem in modern diets?

A: LA is a polyunsaturated fat found in high amounts in vegetable oils like soybean, corn, and canola. While your body needs only about 1% to 2% of your daily calories from LA, most people today eat more than 10 times that amount. This overload leads to the formation of toxic byproducts (OXLAMs) that damage mitochondria, disrupt energy production, and promote chronic inflammation.

Q: How does excess LA affect your health over time?

A: When you consume too much LA, it gets stored in your body fat and used to build cell membranes, especially in the mitochondria. This makes your cells more prone to oxidative stress. The breakdown of LA creates harmful compounds that damage DNA, block energy production and contribute to conditions like heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and neurodegeneration.

Q: Where is LA hiding in your food?

A: Most processed foods, restaurant meals, salad dressings, sauces, and even "healthy" snacks like trail mixes or nut butters are high in LA. Poultry and pork also carry significant amounts of LA if the animals were fed corn- or soy-based diets. Even breast milk reflects high LA levels if the mother consumes vegetable oils regularly.

Q: What fats should you eat instead of vegetable oils?

A: Replace vegetable oils with stable, low-LA fats such as ghee, coconut oil, tallow, and grass fed butter. Stick to ruminant meats like grass fed beef and lamb instead of chicken and pork. Avoid nuts, seeds, and olive oil as well.

Q: How long does it take to detox LA from your body?

A: LA has a half-life of about 680 days, so it takes about six years of consistent effort to eliminate 95% of it from your fat stores. While it's a slow process, every meal without vegetable oils helps reduce your long-term risk of chronic disease and supports your cellular energy systems.

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