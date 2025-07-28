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Guillermou
Jul 28, 2025

Dr. Sanjoy Ghosh's research group examined the role of n-6 PUFA consumption in physical inactivity and insulin resistance in female mice. Mice fed corn oil experienced spontaneously reduced locomotor activity after 6 weeks of dieting, hyperinsulinemia, and increased insulin resistance.

In summary, Dr. Ghosh's results continue to increase the evidence regarding the potential negative effects associated with diets high in n-6 PUFA, which are present in many current diets. In line with Dr. Mercola's recommendation for obtaining optimal nutritional value from PUFAs, research suggests that 1% of total daily energy intake is sufficient. To underscore the importance of this research, Dr. Ghosh was awarded a Michael Smith Foundation Scholar Award for Health Research in British Columbia for 5 years, from 2014 to 2019. He also received a new grant to continue his research on the core mechanisms that explain how excess n-6 PUFA can affect fibrosis. https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Sanjoy-Ghosh-2/publication/305846599_Excess_Omega-6_Polyunsaturated_Fatty_Acid_Intake_Is_Associated_with_Negative_Cardiovascular_Intestinal_and_Metabolic_Outcomes_in_Mice/links/6190c8d307be5f31b77bd3ba/Excess-Omega-6-Polyunsaturated-Fatty-Acid-Intake-Is-Associated-with-Negative-Cardiovascular-Intestinal-and-Metabolic-Outcomes-in-Mice.pdf (2016).—

The hearts of rats fed omega-6 showed a loss of Mn superoxide dismutase and increased mitochondrial nitrotyrosine levels. In these hearts, oxidative damage to mitochondrial DNA was demonstrated by 8-hydroxyguanosine immunopositivity, overexpression of DNA repair enzymes, and decreased respiratory subunit mRNA expression. The study, for the first time, reports that a diet rich in omega-6 PUFAs for just 4 weeks instigates mitochondrial nitrosative damage and causes cardiac dysfunction. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17023268/ (2006).—

The results of this study present evidence supporting a cardiac muscle-specific effect of n-6 PUFAs, with the aggravation of the collagen I/III ratio and cardiac stiffening due to excess n-6 PUFAs representing a novel pathway of cardiac lipotoxicity caused by diets high in n-6 PUFAs.

https://www.jbc.org/article/S0021-9258(20)44783-0/fulltext (2015).--

As reported by Dr. Mercola, linoleic acid (LA) is converted to oxidized linoleic acid metabolites (OXLAM) by lipoxygenase (LOX). This thesis investigated how OXLAMs such as 13-hydroperoxyoctadecadienoic acid (13-HpODE), 13-hydroxyoctadecadienoic acid (13-HODE), 9-hydroperoxyoctadecadienoic acid (9-HpODE), and 9-hydroxyoctadecadenoic acid (9-HODE) affect mitochondrial redox status and fibrotic pathways. 13-HpODE could be responsible for the decrease in mitochondrial redox status and the increase in the production of "stiff" collagen within fibroblasts, which contributes to subsequent fibrosis and heart failure.

https://open.library.ubc.ca/soa/cIRcle/collections/ubctheses/24/items/1.0442002 (2024).--

Omega-6 PUFAs may promote lead (Pb) absorption. An investigation into the gene expression of several antioxidant genes and Pb-transporting membrane proteins is reported, which may play a critical role in oxidative stress and fibrosis. Both exposure to heavy metals, such as lead (Pb), and excessive consumption of omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) have been separately linked to increased oxidative stress and fibrosis. The results suggest that omega-6 PUFAs may promote Pb absorption.

https://open.library.ubc.ca/soa/cIRcle/collections/ubctheses/24/items/1.0443977 (2024).--

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