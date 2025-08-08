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Guillermou
Aug 8, 2025

Ranging between 80 to 98% gel water by volume, plants are nature’s perfect biological packaging of nutrients and hydration. The next time you eat a fruit or a vegetable, it is a form of water. Water rich foods are nutrient rich, packed with antioxidants, proteins with their amino acids, and vitamins. They also carry minerals like calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium, which when activated by the electrical charge in water are then known as electrolytes that we need for energy.. We need this fuel not only for biological nutrition but also for cognition, judgement, and mood. And get this, because of the fiber in plants, the water stays in our system longer because we absorb it more slowly. It’s a triple play of hydrating health: pure nature’s water, absorbent fiber, and not only needed nutrients but electrolytes!

Top 12 Hydrating Fruits (% H3O2) and Top 12 Hydrating Veggies (% H3O2)

https://hydrationfoundation.org/guide-on-how-to-be-hydrated-eat-natures-water/

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