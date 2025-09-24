STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Your liver handles over 500 essential functions, including detoxification, hormone balance, metabolism, bile production, and immune regulation

As you age, your liver’s ability to regenerate slows down, making it more vulnerable to damage from metabolic stress, toxins, inflammation, and nutrient deficiencies accumulated over time

Liver disease affects over 100 million Americans. It often develops silently, with many unaware until the damage becomes advanced and difficult to reverse

Industrial seed oils and alcohol overwhelm your liver with reactive aldehydes that damage mitochondria, impair detox pathways, and accelerate fat accumulation, inflammation, and cellular aging

Targeted dietary and lifestyle strategies, such as avoiding vegetable oils, eating choline-rich foods, improving sleep, managing stress, and staying physically active, help restore your liver function

Advertisement

By 2050, the United Nations projects that one in four people worldwide will be over 65, bringing age-related health concerns into sharper focus. As you enter these later decades, subtle shifts in your body’s rhythms emerge, and among them, changes in liver health often develop quietly, influencing how you feel from day to day. More than 100 million Americans already live with some form of liver disease, many unaware until it has reached an advanced stage.

Over a lifetime, years of filtering, processing, and adapting to daily demands gradually diminish your liver’s efficiency, making it more susceptible to stress and injury. This gradual slowdown often manifests as lingering fatigue, digestive changes, or an overall decline in vitality that is easy to attribute to age alone.

Even so, the liver’s capacity for renewal remains one of its most powerful qualities, and that resilience is nurtured at any stage of life. Because much of its decline is shaped by factors within your control, you have a clear opportunity to protect and strengthen it, so it continues to function with the efficiency that has supported your health for so long.

The Important Functions Your Liver Performs Daily

Your liver is one of the largest organs in the body and performs more than 500 vital functions, many of which take place simultaneously. Everything you eat, drink, breathe, and absorb through your skin eventually passes through this organ for evaluation and processing. Without its continuous work, your body’s internal balance, from metabolism to immunity, would unravel in a matter of days.

Detoxification — All nutrient-rich blood from your digestive organs travels through the hepatic portal vein to the liver, where it’s filtered before circulating to the rest of the body. Specialized enzymes also transform harmful compounds into forms that can be safely excreted. For instance, alcohol is broken down into acetaldehyde and then converted to acetate before leaving the body. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Medications undergo chemical changes that make them water-soluble, so they can be filtered out through bile or urine. The liver also removes environmental chemicals, pesticides, and heavy metals, and processes ammonia (a toxic byproduct of protein metabolism) into urea, which is eliminated through urine.

Bile production — Every day, your liver produces 800 to 1,000 milliliters of bile, a yellowish-green digestive fluid that contains bile salts, cholesterol, phospholipids, and waste products like bilirubin, which results from the breakdown of hemoglobin. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Bile salts emulsify dietary fats into micelles, increasing the surface area for digestive enzymes to act and enabling the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins in the small intestine. Without adequate bile production, fat digestion and nutrient absorption decline, and waste products accumulate in the bloodstream.

Metabolism and energy regulation — The liver regulates blood glucose levels within a narrow range to keep your brain and muscles fueled. When blood sugar is high, it stores excess glucose as glycogen. When blood sugar falls, it releases glucose from glycogen stores or produces new glucose from amino acids and glycerol. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In fat metabolism, the liver synthesizes cholesterol, phospholipids, and lipoproteins, which are essential for cell membranes and hormone production. It breaks down fats to generate energy and converts surplus carbohydrates and proteins into fatty acids and triglycerides for long-term storage in adipose tissue.

Protein production — The liver produces proteins such as albumin, which maintains blood volume and pressure by holding fluid in blood vessels. It also makes clotting factors like fibrinogen and prothrombin to stop bleeding after injury, as well as transport proteins that carry hormones, vitamins, minerals, and other molecules through the bloodstream.

Nutrient storage — The liver maintains reserves of key nutrients to safeguard against dietary shortages. Fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, as well as vitamin B12, are stored here, along with iron bound to ferritin and copper needed for enzyme function. Glycogen reserves provide a rapid source of glucose during fasting, physical exertion, or sudden energy demands.

Immune function — The liver contains Kupffer cells, specialized macrophages that line its blood channels. These cells engulf and destroy bacteria, viruses, parasites, worn-out red blood cells, and other debris from the gut. They also help regulate inflammation, producing cytokines that guide immune responses and prevent excessive tissue damage.

Hormone regulation — The liver helps keep hormones in balance by breaking down and clearing excess amounts from circulation. It metabolizes estrogen, testosterone, cortisol, and insulin, preventing harmful buildup. The liver also converts inactive thyroid hormone (T4) into its active form (T3), which directly influences metabolic rate and energy use.

The liver regrows lost tissue, restoring its size and function even after significant injury. This regeneration involves the proliferation of hepatocytes, bile duct cells, and supporting structures, and is fueled by growth factors and cytokines. However, with advancing age or ongoing assault from toxins, infections, or fat buildup, this capacity slows and scar tissue accumulates, reducing function.

Who’s at Risk and Why Most Don’t Know Until It’s Advanced

According to a paper published in The Lancet Regional Health Europe, liver disease often develops quietly over the years. In its earliest stages, when cells are beginning to sustain damage and fibrous tissue starts to replace healthy ones, there are usually no clear symptoms.

The liver’s ability to adapt and compensate masks the injury until a substantial portion of its function is lost. By the time fatigue, abdominal discomfort, or swelling appear, the condition has often reached a more advanced stage.

Higher risk with age — Adults over 50 face increased risk because the liver has been processing and filtering for decades, and its regenerative capacity naturally slows over time. Age also brings shifts in body composition, hormone balance, and circulation that heighten susceptibility to metabolic and inflammatory stressors.

Impact of metabolic conditions — Type 2 diabetes, obesity, insulin resistance, and metabolic syndrome all contribute to fat buildup in the liver, impairing its function and triggering inflammation. Excess visceral fat is especially damaging, releasing inflammatory molecules that strain liver cells and speed the progression toward fibrosis (scar tissue formation in the liver) and cirrhosis (severe, irreversible scarring that disrupts liver function).

Dietary drivers of liver damage — While high alcohol intake remains a leading cause of liver disease, non-alcoholic factors now account for a growing share of cases. Diets heavy in processed foods and vegetable oils high in linoleic acid (LA) create oxidative stress and toxic lipid byproducts that damage liver cell membranes and disrupt metabolic pathways.

Other medical and genetic risks — Chronic viral hepatitis, autoimmune liver disorders, and inherited conditions such as hemochromatosis or Wilson’s disease cause liver damage much earlier in life. Combined with age-related declines in repair mechanisms, these vulnerabilities often lead to faster progression once injury begins.

Why detection is often delayed — Standard liver enzyme tests like alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) may appear normal until significant damage has occurred. These enzymes rise when liver cells are injured, but in many chronic, low-grade cases, levels remain within reference ranges.

Check your liver health like you check blood sugar — The American Diabetes Association (ADA) recommends a simple two-step screening process that starts with a blood test called the fibrosis-4 index (FIB-4). If that's high, it should be followed by a scan that checks how stiff your liver is, like elastography. This reveals early signs of liver damage before symptoms ever show up.

Early detection matters. With the right screening methods and attention to risk factors, liver damage can be identified and addressed before it progresses to irreversible stages. Learn more about this in “Rising Liver Disease Cases Demand Immediate Attention, Experts Warn.”

Dietary Strategies to Protect Your Liver Health

The foods you eat either lighten or add to your liver’s workload. Consider adopting the strategies below to target the most common dietary stressors while supplying the building blocks your liver needs to recover and thrive well into old age.

Eliminate sources of LA in your diet — If your meals or snacks include packaged foods made with soybean, canola, corn, or anything labeled “vegetable oil,” then your liver is likely dealing with a constant assault. Industrial seed oils are loaded with LA, which is metabolized into toxic byproducts called oxidized linoleic acid metabolites (OXLAMs). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published OXLAMs are a type of reactive aldehyde — unstable, highly damaging molecules that disrupt cell membranes and set off chronic inflammation. Toss out vegetable oils and cook with stable fats like butter, tallow, ghee, or coconut oil instead. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Similarly, steer clear of nuts and seeds. While they’re often recommended for liver health, they’re actually loaded with LA. Hold off on reintroducing them until you've eliminated seed oils for at least six months to reduce your LA burden and oxidative stress. This gives your liver a break and helps restore a healthier omega-3 to omega-6 ratio.

Avoid alcohol — Alcohol is converted to acetaldehyde, another reactive aldehyde that damages your mitochondria and speeds up cellular aging. Acetaldehyde also interferes with your liver's ability to detoxify, regenerate, and store energy. If you already have belly fat, insulin resistance, or elevated liver enzymes, cutting out both seed oils and alcohol gives your liver the strongest chance to recover before the damage becomes lasting.

Avoid processed sugar and refined starch — Constantly eating foods that cause sharp rises in blood sugar forces your body to release large amounts of insulin, which drives fat buildup in the liver and disrupts metabolic balance.

Prioritize choline-rich foods — Choline is essential for producing phosphatidylcholine, the primary phospholipid used to form very-low-density lipoprotein (VLDL) particles that shuttle triglycerides out of the liver. Without enough choline, fat becomes trapped in hepatocytes, leading to steatosis and eventual inflammation. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Studies have shown that choline deficiency directly contributes to fatty liver disease and that restoring adequate levels helps reverse fat accumulation. The best food source is pastured egg yolks, but be sure to look for low-PUFA eggs . Grass fed beef liver is another option that delivers a highly absorbable form of choline.

Use fiber to support the gut-liver axis — Vegetables and fruits deliver fermentable fibers that feed beneficial microbes and help calm inflammatory signaling that reaches the liver through portal circulation. However, if your gut is compromised due to a poor diet or microbial imbalance, fibrous foods may be hard to digest. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Introduce fiber gradually and strategically. Begin with easier-to-digest options like whole fruits and well-cooked white rice. As your gut heals, begin layering in starches like peeled potatoes or cooked squash. Later, move toward root vegetables and, finally, more fibrous foods .

Load up on antioxidant-dense produce — Berries, leafy greens, and cruciferous vegetables supply polyphenols and sulfur compounds that lower oxidative stress and support detox activity, helping protect enzymes and membranes that keep liver metabolism running smoothly.

6 Lifestyle Habits That Keep Your Liver Resilient

As you get older, your liver becomes more vulnerable to the wear and tear of daily life. Your lifestyle habits become more important to support its ability to recover. The small, consistent choices you make each day help slow or even reverse metabolic strain, inflammation, and fat buildup, keeping your liver in a healthy state.

Maintain a healthy weight — Excess visceral fat, particularly around the abdomen, releases a steady stream of inflammatory cytokines and free fatty acids into the portal vein, which delivers them directly to the liver. This promotes hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, and impaired liver function. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Moreover, studies show that waist circumference is a stronger predictor of liver health than weight alone. Keeping your waistline in check and maintaining a healthy weight through a combination of a healthy diet and regular physical activity helps ease the pressure on your liver. Move regularly — Regular physical activity is linked to lower levels of liver enzymes, a key marker of liver damage and dysfunction. Because elevated enzyme levels signal various liver conditions, this association points to exercise as a protective factor that supports liver health. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Even short walks of 10 to 15 minutes after meals help lower blood sugar spikes, easing the metabolic load on your liver. Find out the optimal amount of exercise you need in “Nailing the Sweet Spots for Exercise Volume.” Get adequate high-quality sleep — Quality sleep allows your liver to repair and detoxify, whereas poor sleep heightens inflammation and disrupts blood sugar balance, straining your liver over time. Aim to get adequate, high-quality sleep nightly by maintaining a consistent bedtime routine. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Other strategies include limiting blue light exposure from screens in the evening, getting morning sunlight to reset your circadian rhythm, and keeping your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet to enhance deep sleep. Limit toxin exposure — Many environmental toxins, including endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in plastics, pesticides, industrial solvents, and heavy metals, place additional strain on your liver’s detoxification processes. To reduce your exposure, use glass or stainless steel food containers instead of plastic ones, choose organic produce, filter your drinking water, and ventilate living spaces during cleaning. Manage chronic stress — Ongoing stress raises hormones like cortisol, which promote fat storage and inflammation in your liver, making it harder for it to function smoothly. Practices like deep breathing, meditation, or spending time in nature helps calm your body and mind, reducing these effects. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Consider doing Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) as well, which is a form of psychological acupressure based on the energy meridians used in acupuncture that quickly restores inner balance and healing. In the video below, EFT practitioner Julie Schiffman demonstrates how to tap for stress relief. Get regular sun exposure — Adequate vitamin D status has been linked to reduced liver inflammation, improved insulin sensitivity, and lower risk of progression from simple steatosis to more advanced liver disease. Unfortunately, deficiency is common among older adults, especially those with limited outdoor time. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To naturally increase your levels, regularly spend time under the sun to stimulate your body’s vitamin D production. However, keep in mind that your skin’s tolerance to sunlight depends on your internal state, especially the types of fats stored in your tissues. If your body is still working to clear excess LA, sun exposure requires more caution. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published LA tends to accumulate in skin tissue and is highly prone to oxidation. When exposed to sunlight, it triggers inflammation and DNA damage, putting you at risk of sunburn. Hence, if your diet is rich in LA, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) until you've reduced LA intake for at least six months. This gives your body time to flush out some of the stored LA, lowering your risk of sun-induced skin damage. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To speed up this process, consider boosting your intake of C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid), a stable odd-chain saturated fat in full-fat dairy and butter. Most people get only about 10 to 200 milligrams of C15:0 per day. I personally take 2 grams daily. Learn more about this nutrient in “The Fast-Track Path to Clearing Vegetable Oils from Your Skin.” For more tips on how to get safe sun exposure, read “Beyond Vitamin D Production — How Sensible Sun Exposure Supports Overall Health.”

Liver-Supporting Supplements to Add Into Your Routine

While supplements should never replace the foundation of nutrient-dense food, consistent sleep, movement, and low toxic load, certain compounds give your liver added support, especially when stress, aging, or limited intake create nutrient gaps. These include:

Choline — If you avoid animal products, getting enough choline becomes a real challenge. While cruciferous vegetables contain some choline, the amounts are small, and you’d have to consume unrealistic volumes daily to reach adequate levels. In these cases, supplementation is often essential to prevent deficiency. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published One overlooked form is citicoline, a highly bioavailable choline source. It’s often dismissed because most products provide doses too low to be effective. But at clinical levels — between 500 and 2,500 milligrams (mg) per day — citicoline helps your liver package and export fats efficiently, and also supports the production of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter essential for brain function.

Vitamin D3 — If you're indoors often or live far from the equator, supplementation is often necessary to maintain optimal vitamin D levels. Keep in mind that vitamin D3 works best when combined with magnesium and vitamin K2. This trio works as a team, improving absorption, reducing arterial calcification, and helping your liver process fat more efficiently. Learn more about these nutrients in “ The Crucial Connection Between Vitamin K2, Calcium Metabolism, and Disease Prevention. ”

Krill oil — A rich source of omega-3s EPA and DHA bound to phospholipids, which improves bioavailability and cellular uptake. These fats support liver health by reducing pro-inflammatory cytokines, improving lipid profiles, and protecting against oxidative damage caused by excess LA. A study in mice showed that krill oil supplementation reduced liver fat, inflammation, and markers of oxidative stress in diet-induced obesity.

Milk thistle (silymarin extract) — Known for its antioxidant, antifibrotic, and hepatoprotective effects, silymarin stabilizes liver cell membranes, scavenges free radicals, and stimulates protein synthesis in hepatocytes, supporting tissue regeneration after toxic injury. It’s widely studied in liver disorders and shows consistent benefit in improving liver enzyme profiles.

N-acetylcysteine (NAC) — Serves as a precursor to glutathione, the liver’s most important antioxidant and detoxification molecule. NAC helps restore depleted glutathione stores during times of oxidative stress, supports detoxification, and improves liver enzyme levels in people with fatty liver disease and hepatitis. It also protects mitochondrial function by buffering against reactive oxygen species.

Turmeric or curcumin extract — Exhibits anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antifibrotic effects in liver tissue. Curcumin has been shown to lower ALT and AST levels, reduce hepatic fat content, and slow the progression of fibrosis by downregulating proinflammatory cytokines and oxidative signaling pathways.

By combining evidence-based supplementation with the other lifestyle and dietary strategies above, you give your liver the tools to maintain resilience, accelerate repair, and sustain its metabolic efficiency as you age.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Liver Health

Q: How do I tell if my liver is healthy as I age?

A: Your liver often shows no clear signs of trouble until damage is advanced, but you can monitor its health through regular checkups. Blood tests like the FIB-4 score assess fibrosis risk, while scans like elastography measure liver stiffness. If you experience persistent fatigue or digestive discomfort, consult your doctor to evaluate your liver function early and catch issues before they progress.

Q: Why is my liver more at risk as I get older?

A: As you age past 50, your liver’s ability to regenerate weakens, and it faces increased strain from decades of processing toxins, medications, and dietary fats. Conditions like obesity, diabetes, or insulin resistance heighten the risk of fat accumulation and scarring, which silently progress.

Q: What is the best diet to support liver health?

A: Focus on eliminating seed oils and processed foods, while increasing your intake of choline-rich animal-based foods, antioxidant-dense vegetables, and fiber that supports the gut-liver axis. Prioritize whole, unprocessed foods and use stable fats like butter or coconut oil for cooking.

Q: How do vegetable oils damage my liver?

A: Industrial seed oils like soybean, corn, and canola are high in linoleic acid, which gets metabolized into toxic byproducts called OXLAMs. These compounds damage cell membranes, increase oxidative stress, and drive inflammation that impairs liver function over time.

Q: Does exercise help improve my liver health?

A: Yes. Regular movement lowers liver enzymes and helps prevent fat buildup. Even light post-meal walks improve insulin sensitivity and ease the burden on your liver. Strength training also supports overall metabolic health and fat regulation.

NEXT ARTICLE >>

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked.

The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional. The subscription fee being requested is for access to the articles and information posted on this site, and is not being paid for any individual medical advice.

If you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition, consult your health care professional before using products based on this content.