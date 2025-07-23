Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Beverly Frazell's avatar
Beverly Frazell
Jul 28, 2025

There many things that have to be fixed in this country. It is unnerving to see all the ways the globalists have found to try to kill us.

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Diane's avatar
Diane
Jul 24, 2025

I have three golf courses in my town and another in the next town over. The closest one to me is 3 miles.

I had a friend who lived across the street from one. Her yard was overwhelmed with ticks. My thought was that the golf course most likely sprays for ticks and the ticks move into peoples natural yards. I was thinking about the contamination of other things.

Thank you for bringing this information to the public.

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