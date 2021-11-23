The Remarkable Benefits of Low-Dose Naltrexone
It's now used for almost all autoimmune conditions, even COVID-19, & alleviates chronic pain. It helps wipe out opiate dependence & is being used to treat Lyme disease, fibromyalgia, depression...
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Low-dose naltrexone, an opiate antagonist, can benefit most autoimmune and chronic pain conditions
LDN is also being used as an adjunct for cancer. Research by professor Angus George Dalgleish and Dr. Wei Lou showed LDN could bring cancer cells into remission using pulsed dosing
When…