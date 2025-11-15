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Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Dwayne Oxford's avatar
Dwayne Oxford
Nov 15, 2025

"...banned for decades by the government for being highly “addictive,”..." We who know from experience know that is a LIE!

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Guillermou
Nov 15, 2025

55 TIPS TO HELP YOU DEAL WITH ANXIETY, BASED ON SCIENCE

https://selfhacked.com/blog/55-tips-to-help-you-deal-with-anxiety-based-on-science/ (2021).--

TOP NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS FOR ANXIETY: DO THEY WORK?

https://www.forbes.com/health/mind/natural-supplements-anxiety/ (2024).---

8 SUPPLEMENTS THAT CAN HELP REDUCE ANXIETY, ACCORDING TO A PSYCHIATRIST

https://www.jeffersonhealth.org/your-health/living-well/8-supplements-that-can-help-reduce-anxiety-according-to-a-psych (2023).---

13 BEST ANTI-ANXIETY SUPPLEMENTS IN 2023

https://healyournervoussystem.com/best-anti-anxiety-supplements/ (2023).---

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