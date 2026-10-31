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Guillermou
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Thank you, Dr. Mercola. It is important to highlight the issue of cooking fumes:

Cooking at high temperatures generates:

- PM2.5 and ultrafine particles.

- Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

- Volatile organic compounds.

- Reactive aldehydes, such as 4-HNE.

A review of 23 observational studies found an association between exposure to cooking oil fumes and lung cancer, particularly among non-smoking women. It also identified a higher risk in cases where ventilation was poor.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11813306/---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

However, it should be noted that many of these studies involve Asian populations—often in settings with small kitchens, high levels of exposure, and inadequate ventilation. We cannot directly extrapolate these findings to a typical Western home.

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The results of this study demonstrate that the lung microbiome is enriched with gut-associated bacteria in sepsis and ARDS, potentially representing a shared mechanism of pathogenesis in these common and lethal diseases.

https://www.nature.com/articles/nmicrobiol2016113 (2016)

The gastrointestinal tract (GIT) and the respiratory tract, although separate organs, are part of a shared mucosal immune system called the gut-lung axis, influencing immune responses both locally and at distant sites. With a greater understanding of the gut-lung axis and the microbial influences of immunity, advances have been made in understanding the role of the microbiota in respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and respiratory infection .

https://www.nature.com/articles/nrmicro.2016.142 (2016)

Recent evidence has also shown a link between the gut microbiome and sepsis. In this review, we focus on three key areas of the interaction between the gut microbiome and sepsis. alterations in the intestinal microbiome may predispose to sepsis by allowing the proliferation of pathobionts, promoting a deregulated immune response and decreasing the production of beneficial SCFA. Changes in the gut microbiome not only affect outcomes before the onset of sepsis: After the onset of sepsis, disturbances in the normal structure of the gut microbiome may worsen and contribute to worse outcomes

https://europepmc.org/article/pmc/pmc7266132 (2020)

Microbial functions were significantly altered in transplanted septic feces with liver inflammation and more severe lesions than mice that received healthy feces after ligation and cecal puncture. Finally, several strains of intestinal microbiota and microbial metabolites were correlated with serum total bilirubin levels in patients with sepsis. Taken together, our data indicated that the development of sepsis is associated with disruption of the gut microbiota both compositionally and functionally, and such enteric dysbiosis could promote inflammation and organ damage during sepsis.

https://faseb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1096/fj.201900398RR (2019)

The pulmonary microbiota can affect the composition of the intestinal microbiota. In a preclinical model, influenza infection triggers a higher proportion of Enterobacteriaceae and a decrease in the abundance of Lactobacilli and Lactococci in the intestine (Looft and Allen, 2012). Consistently, instillation of lipopolysaccharides (LPS) in the lungs of mice is associated with alterations of the intestinal microbiota. The mesenteric lymphatic system is an essential pathway between the lungs and intestine, through which intact bacteria, their fragments, or metabolites (eg, SCFA) can translocate through the intestinal barrier, reach systemic circulation, and modulate the pulmonary immune response.

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fcimb.2020.00009/full?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter (2020)

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