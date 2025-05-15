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Amelia's avatar
Amelia
May 26, 2025

Thank you for sharing, it's very interesting to read. Bone broth is really a great help, but still I need to add some joints supplements like this glucosamine chondroitin with collagen https://www.amazon.com/Glucosamine-Chondroitin-Collagen-Supplement-Flexibility/dp/B09XBLD5JQ. And when bad days happen, it's still impossible without painkillers. But I hope that supplements have some cumulative effect, so it will be getting better.

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