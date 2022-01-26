FDA Gives 'Qualified' Nod to Magnesium for Blood Pressure
The FDA has given the nod to add a qualified health claim to magnesium for its role in modulating high blood pressure.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Johnson Nutrition Solutions LLC petitioned the FDA in 2016 for a qualified health claim to be applied to conventional foods and supplements, promoting support for diets high in magnesium to reduce the risk of high blood pressure
The FDA concluded in 2022 that the proposed language "supportive but inconclusive" was overstated and a mischa…