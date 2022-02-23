Without Magnesium, Vitamin D Supplementation May Backfire
Magnesium is necessary for the activation of vitamin D, and without sufficient amounts of it, your body cannot properly utilize the vitamin D you are taking.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
When taking high-dose vitamin D3, it’s important to also take extra vitamin K2 and magnesium to avoid complications associated with excessive calcification
Magnesium, the fourth most abundant mineral in your body, is a component necessary for the activation of vitamin D, and without sufficient amounts of it, your body cannot properly uti…