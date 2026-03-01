★ TOP STORY

Even when diet, medication, and lifestyle appear dialed in, research suggests a quiet, everyday exposure may keep inflammation from fully settling - interfering with cellular repair, gut barrier function, and long-term stability in ways most people never consider.

Advertisement

Utilizing a unique combination of Lumbrokinase and Protease enzymes, our delayed-release capsule is delivered to your intestines, the desired destination for maximum absorption. There, its self-balancing mechanism is able to build up or break down fibrin and proteins based upon your body’s unique needs helping you achieve optimal health.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

A ticking disaster tied to hormones, iodine, and your ancestry.

Cancer, dementia, anxiety, and depression - these are all risks linked to 5G technology, according to eye-opening studies published between 2022 and 2024. Over 400 scientists and doctors have submitted 6 appeals, yet all the research is being ignored. What are they trying to hide?

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

Did you know even mild dehydration can impact your everyday performance? Each serving of our NSF Certified for Sport® formulas provides a powerhouse of electrolytes from friendly, nontoxic sources you can trust. Rehydrate your body, and replenish your electrolytes with our refreshing powder packets, available in refreshing Watermelon Cucumber or fizzy Lemon Lime.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.