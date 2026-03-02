Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Guillermou
As Dr. Mercola reports, vitamins D and K2, along with magnesium, protect against cancer, depression, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic disorders.

Research indicates an important role for vitamins D and K together in modulating immune responses and potentially reducing inflammation-related diseases.

Vitamin D plays a regulatory role in bone formation, carbohydrate metabolism, immune responses, and cardiovascular regulation. Research has linked vitamin D deficiency to the development of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, cancer, and osteoporosis. Vitamin K has been associated with a reduced risk of osteoporosis, cancer, and cardiovascular disease (due to improved vascular elasticity). Vitamin D is involved in cancer prevention, brain development, mitochondrial energy production, respiratory function, and antioxidant activity. Vitamin K2 in the form of MK-7 has been shown to be a bioactive compound for regulating osteoporosis, atherosclerosis, diabetes, obesity, cancer, inflammatory diseases, and COVID-19. https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/20/4/896/htm (2019).-----

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0261561420306130 (2021).---

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/11/3914/htm (2021).---

https://iubmb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/bab.2312 (2022).---

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/10408398.2021.1910481 (2022).--

https://www.taylorfrancis.com/chapters/edit/10.1201/9781003414025-2/vitamins-nutraceuticals-cancer-tushar-lokhande-komal-valve-subhash-shinde-khemchand-surana-ganesh-chaturbhuj (2024).--

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/B9780323913386000422 (2024).--

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.2147/JIR.S445806 (2024).--

https://www.rupahealth.com/post/the-science-behind-taking-vitamin-d-and-k-together-for-enhanced-health-outcomes (2024).--- Vitamin D exerts growth-inhibitory effects on triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) cells, which, when combined with simultaneous exposure to vitamin K2 (menaquinone-4), result in cell cycle arrest, differentiation, and apoptosis.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0960076023000626 (2023).--- Vitamin K2 supplementation is effective against the growth and metastasis of multiple cancer cell lines. Studies have shown that vitamin K2 can exhibit anti-cancer activity in various cancer cell lines, including leukemia, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, hepatocellular cancer, and bladder cancer.

https://www.spandidos-publications.com/10.3892/ijo.23.3.627 (2018).---

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0899900718306300 (2019).--

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12282-019-01012-y (2019).--

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-64880-x (2020).--

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/B9780128119075000270 (2020).--

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.2147/JIR.S445806 (2024).--

Vitamin D is a multifactorial modulator of cardiovascular and skeletal health, with effects on osteovascular communication, cardiac function, and bone metabolism. However, its role must be carefully evaluated based on each patient's individual characteristics. In specific subgroups, it acts as a true drug. Integration with vitamin K2 is crucial to promote the proper carboxylation of matrix Gla protein (MGP), which enhances vascular protection and promotes bone mineralization, reflecting essential osteovascular communication. In a 24-month study of older men with aortic valve calcification, MK-7 supplementation combined with vitamin D3 significantly slowed the progression of calcification compared to placebo. In patients with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease, MK-7 supplementation (360 µg/day for 6 months) improved vascular function and calcification markers.

Epidemiological studies have suggested that Mg2+ intake may be correlated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer (CRC), but the findings have been inconsistent.

A study of 412,000 subjects from 12 prospective studies followed for 8 to 14 years showed an inverse relationship between Mg2+ intake and CRC risk in men but not in women. In the US, high levels of Mg2+ in drinking water and living in the highest income quartile are associated with a significantly lower risk of all cancers in both sexes.

Swedish researchers conducted a prospective, population-based trial in a cohort of 61,433 women, demonstrating an inverse association between magnesium intake and colorectal cancer risk, suggesting that a high intake of Mg2+ may reduce the occurrence of colorectal cancer in women [74]. Meta-analyses of cohort studies revealed that a high dietary Mg2+ intake was negatively associated with the risk of CRC, with a hazard ratio (HR) of 0.76. High dietary intakes of calcium, Mg2+, and potassium were found to be negatively associated with the incidence of CRC in a meta-analysis of case-control studies. The corresponding odds ratio (OR) was 0.78.

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/14/2272 (2025).--

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/27/1/298 (2025).--

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/26/11/5002 (2025).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/5/815 (2025).--

https://amitray.com/vitamin-d-magnesium-zinc-k2-boron-vitamin-c-health-review/ (2025).--

