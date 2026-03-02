★Is This Common Deficiency Making You Weak?
★ TOP STORY
Is This Common Deficiency Making You Weak?
It interferes with how your muscles contract, how your cells make energy, and how quickly your body repairs itself - and blood tests often fail to reveal the problem.
Advertisement
Vitamin C in Capsule, Powder or Liquid - Take Your Pick
Scientifically designed to help you and your family efficiently absorb more vitamin C than ever before, our exclusive vitamin C formulas deliver all-day immune support every time. Increase the extensive benefits you get from this vital nutrient by taking your pick from our high-quality selections.
📈 TRENDING NEWS
Obesity During Adolescence Increases the Risk of Severe Infections in Adulthood
Recent research shows that carrying excess pounds during childhood and adolescence can lead to more problems during adulthood, including a higher risk of severe infections.
Weekly Health Quiz: Elevated Estrogen Risks, Phosphate in Junk Food, and the Polypharmacy Problem
Take this week’s quiz to see how well you remember what you read on Mercola.com last week.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
Rejuvenate and Renew with This Longevity Formula
Aging starts at the cellular level, and what better way to take control of the aging process than to give your cells the special care they need? Our research-backed cognition and longevity formula - Fisetin and Spermidine - helps protect cells from oxidative damage and the normal signs of aging. Help safeguard your cardiovascular, metabolic, cellular, and brain health today with Fisetin and Spermidine.
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
As Dr. Mercola reports, vitamins D and K2, along with magnesium, protect against cancer, depression, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic disorders.
Research indicates an important role for vitamins D and K together in modulating immune responses and potentially reducing inflammation-related diseases.
Vitamin D plays a regulatory role in bone formation, carbohydrate metabolism, immune responses, and cardiovascular regulation. Research has linked vitamin D deficiency to the development of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, cancer, and osteoporosis. Vitamin K has been associated with a reduced risk of osteoporosis, cancer, and cardiovascular disease (due to improved vascular elasticity). Vitamin D is involved in cancer prevention, brain development, mitochondrial energy production, respiratory function, and antioxidant activity. Vitamin K2 in the form of MK-7 has been shown to be a bioactive compound for regulating osteoporosis, atherosclerosis, diabetes, obesity, cancer, inflammatory diseases, and COVID-19. https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/20/4/896/htm (2019).-----
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0261561420306130 (2021).---
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/11/3914/htm (2021).---
https://iubmb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/bab.2312 (2022).---
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/10408398.2021.1910481 (2022).--
https://www.taylorfrancis.com/chapters/edit/10.1201/9781003414025-2/vitamins-nutraceuticals-cancer-tushar-lokhande-komal-valve-subhash-shinde-khemchand-surana-ganesh-chaturbhuj (2024).--
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/B9780323913386000422 (2024).--
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.2147/JIR.S445806 (2024).--
https://www.rupahealth.com/post/the-science-behind-taking-vitamin-d-and-k-together-for-enhanced-health-outcomes (2024).--- Vitamin D exerts growth-inhibitory effects on triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) cells, which, when combined with simultaneous exposure to vitamin K2 (menaquinone-4), result in cell cycle arrest, differentiation, and apoptosis.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0960076023000626 (2023).--- Vitamin K2 supplementation is effective against the growth and metastasis of multiple cancer cell lines. Studies have shown that vitamin K2 can exhibit anti-cancer activity in various cancer cell lines, including leukemia, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, hepatocellular cancer, and bladder cancer.
https://www.spandidos-publications.com/10.3892/ijo.23.3.627 (2018).---
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0899900718306300 (2019).--
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12282-019-01012-y (2019).--
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-64880-x (2020).--
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/B9780128119075000270 (2020).--
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.2147/JIR.S445806 (2024).--
Vitamin D is a multifactorial modulator of cardiovascular and skeletal health, with effects on osteovascular communication, cardiac function, and bone metabolism. However, its role must be carefully evaluated based on each patient's individual characteristics. In specific subgroups, it acts as a true drug. Integration with vitamin K2 is crucial to promote the proper carboxylation of matrix Gla protein (MGP), which enhances vascular protection and promotes bone mineralization, reflecting essential osteovascular communication. In a 24-month study of older men with aortic valve calcification, MK-7 supplementation combined with vitamin D3 significantly slowed the progression of calcification compared to placebo. In patients with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease, MK-7 supplementation (360 µg/day for 6 months) improved vascular function and calcification markers.
Epidemiological studies have suggested that Mg2+ intake may be correlated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer (CRC), but the findings have been inconsistent.
A study of 412,000 subjects from 12 prospective studies followed for 8 to 14 years showed an inverse relationship between Mg2+ intake and CRC risk in men but not in women. In the US, high levels of Mg2+ in drinking water and living in the highest income quartile are associated with a significantly lower risk of all cancers in both sexes.
Swedish researchers conducted a prospective, population-based trial in a cohort of 61,433 women, demonstrating an inverse association between magnesium intake and colorectal cancer risk, suggesting that a high intake of Mg2+ may reduce the occurrence of colorectal cancer in women [74]. Meta-analyses of cohort studies revealed that a high dietary Mg2+ intake was negatively associated with the risk of CRC, with a hazard ratio (HR) of 0.76. High dietary intakes of calcium, Mg2+, and potassium were found to be negatively associated with the incidence of CRC in a meta-analysis of case-control studies. The corresponding odds ratio (OR) was 0.78.
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/14/2272 (2025).--
https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/27/1/298 (2025).--
https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/26/11/5002 (2025).--
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/5/815 (2025).--
https://amitray.com/vitamin-d-magnesium-zinc-k2-boron-vitamin-c-health-review/ (2025).--