It’s sold as compassion. It’s framed as ‘doing everything.’ But behind the curtain is a machine that keeps escalating interventions even when they no longer serve the person. And it’s quietly becoming the default.

Before you jump on the gluten-free bandwagon, researchers warn that unnecessary restrictions could lead to nutrient gaps and health risks for kids.

Your heart doesn’t age simply because of time - it ages when communication between your brain and heart breaks down. New research in neuroscience reveals how restoring this signaling protects heart tissue, sharpens alertness, and preserves resilience long before disease appears.

