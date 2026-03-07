★Could This Sensory Change Be Tied to a Shorter Lifespan?
Could This Sensory Change Be Tied to a Shorter Lifespan?
When this ability declines, the impact goes beyond enjoying food - it can affect safety, mood, and daily independence, and is linked to health issues many people overlook.
How Your Sleep Patterns Shape Eye Health Over Time
Your eyes don’t just rest when you sleep - they repair, reset, and protect themselves. When sleep timing or quality slips, vision strain and eye disease risk quietly rise, even in people who do everything else right.
Gestational Diabetes Is Becoming the New Normal in Pregnancy
Rising rates of gestational diabetes reveal more than a pregnancy complication - they expose a widespread breakdown in metabolic health that starts years before conception. New US data show why this trend keeps accelerating and what actually helps lower risk for both mother and child.
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Olfactory dysfunction is increasingly recognized for its predictive value as an early indicator of various degenerative neuropathologies, including Parkinson's disease (PD). In this abstract, we address the relationship between PD and olfactory dysfunction (OD). Prodromal premotor symptoms of PD include sleep disturbances, psychiatric disorders, constipation, and OD. The latter can precede motor symptoms by several years and is frequently observed in Parkinson's disease, with a prevalence ranging from 45% to 90%. Olfactory perception in these cases can be assessed using both subjective and objective methods.
Parkinson’s disease is complex in its clinical expression and management. Non-motor symptoms, such as loss of smell, are present from the premotor or prodromal stage and are associated with reduced health-related QoL. Identifying disease markers that allow for disease-modifying therapy administration is necessary to better understand the mechanisms underlying the pathology and to operate an appropriate approach for each patient. While olfactory dysfunction is conspicuously clear in PD and can be present many years before the onset of the disease, less is known about taste sensitivity in PD. The ability to taste is crucial to perform numerous important functions in humans, interacting with other sensory capacities, the gastrointestinal system, and the activities carried out by numerous brain areas. The most recent attention paid to the taste function has also highlighted its possible alterations, which can develop in physiological and pathological conditions.
In conclusion, as part of a comprehensive treatment plan for PD, it is important to incorporate regular nutritional assessments and consultations with a dietitian to develop a tailored dietary regimen. This approach can help address and prevent nutritional deficiencies, due to either smell and/or taste impairment, ensuring that patients receive the necessary support to maintain their health and QoL.
