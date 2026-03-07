Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Guillermou
6h

Olfactory dysfunction is increasingly recognized for its predictive value as an early indicator of various degenerative neuropathologies, including Parkinson's disease (PD). In this abstract, we address the relationship between PD and olfactory dysfunction (OD). Prodromal premotor symptoms of PD include sleep disturbances, psychiatric disorders, constipation, and OD. The latter can precede motor symptoms by several years and is frequently observed in Parkinson's disease, with a prevalence ranging from 45% to 90%. Olfactory perception in these cases can be assessed using both subjective and objective methods.

Parkinson’s disease is complex in its clinical expression and management. Non-motor symptoms, such as loss of smell, are present from the premotor or prodromal stage and are associated with reduced health-related QoL. Identifying disease markers that allow for disease-modifying therapy administration is necessary to better understand the mechanisms underlying the pathology and to operate an appropriate approach for each patient. While olfactory dysfunction is conspicuously clear in PD and can be present many years before the onset of the disease, less is known about taste sensitivity in PD. The ability to taste is crucial to perform numerous important functions in humans, interacting with other sensory capacities, the gastrointestinal system, and the activities carried out by numerous brain areas. The most recent attention paid to the taste function has also highlighted its possible alterations, which can develop in physiological and pathological conditions.

In conclusion, as part of a comprehensive treatment plan for PD, it is important to incorporate regular nutritional assessments and consultations with a dietitian to develop a tailored dietary regimen. This approach can help address and prevent nutritional deficiencies, due to either smell and/or taste impairment, ensuring that patients receive the necessary support to maintain their health and QoL.

Test (INSIT) is widely used but relies on binary scoring, which may underestimate residual olfactory function.ObjectivesTo determine the prevalence of olfactory dysfunction in Indian PD patients using INSIT and to evaluate a modified version (mINSIT) with graded scoring for improved sensitivity.MethodsTwo independent cohorts were recruited. Historically, much research designed to understand the prognostic value of olfactory function for neurodegenerative diseases has utilized The University of Pennsylvania Smell Identification Test (UPSIT), a 40-item test that was originally developed in 1984

jon archer
6h

occasionally would do a walking smell meditation.

improved my passive awareness of odors significantly.

