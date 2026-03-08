★This Common Toxin May Triple Liver Disease Risk
This Common Toxin May Triple Liver Disease Risk
These chemicals resist breakdown, accumulate over time, and appear to interfere with how the liver packages and exports fat. The result may look like ‘metabolism’ on paper, but the trigger is environmental - and it’s far more common than most people realize.
The ‘White Coat’ Deception No One Talks About
What if your body knows how to heal, but the system doesn’t want you to trust it? Discover the hidden flaw in modern health care - and why it keeps you dependent.
Staunch Predictors of Autism - Don’t Ignore
Does a child you love have this precipitating sign of autism? If so, please don’t let these autism ‘felons’ cross this line. Push them over the edge, off the cliff, or you may face a lifetime of regret. Also, address these 3 major risk factors immediately for any at-risk child.
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
It is clear that PFAS can seriously affect human health. These effects include endocrine disruption, reduced immunity, reproductive dysfunction, and developmental delays. Furthermore, PFAS, such as PFOA, are associated with an increased risk of certain cancers and a poor prognosis. With annual production exceeding 230,000 tons globally, the management and control of these substances has recently become an urgent public health issue, raising concerns among numerous health organizations.
Three statistical methods have confirmed that the NAFLD risk score has a clear relationship with PFAS exposure. The mechanisms of these associations have garnered considerable research interest in recent years. First, it has been confirmed that PFAS can interfere with the liver's ability to regulate fatty acid oxidation and increase lipid storage, both crucial factors in the pathogenesis of NAFLD. This alteration leads to an imbalance in which excess lipids accumulate in liver cells, contributing to the development of NAFLD. Furthermore, PFAS are known to promote oxidative stress and inflammation, damaging liver cells. This is closely linked to the progression of NAFLD to more severe forms, such as NASH. Studies have shown that PFAS exposure is associated with elevated liver enzymes, which are biomarkers of liver injury. Additionally, mitochondrial dysfunction is another critical mechanism by which PFAS contribute to NAFLD. PFAS exposure can impair mitochondrial energy metabolism and disrupt its oxidative function, resulting in insufficient energy delivery to liver cells, thus promoting fat accumulation and liver cell injury.
Exposure to PFAS compounds was positively associated with markers of liver function and NAFLD risk scores, as demonstrated by GLM and RCS curves. These associations were confirmed by WQS regression for PFAS mixtures. Mediation analysis revealed that triglycerides (TG) significantly mediated the effects of PFAS exposure on ALT, AST, and NAFLD risk. Sensitivity and stratified analyses further validated the reliability of these findings. Our study provides comprehensive epidemiological evidence on the adverse effects of PFAS, contributing to the prevention and clinical management of NAFLD.
Exposure to five PFAS (PFDeA, PFHxS, PFNA, PFOA, and PFOS) was shown to be associated with NAFLD, particularly fibrosis, in the general Korean population, with a greater impact in women and non-obese groups. In mixture analysis, fibrosis-related indices showed a positive association with PFAS exposure, regardless of stratification, underscoring the important role of PFOS.
The findings also suggest that lifestyle and socioeconomic factors may have stronger short-term effects on liver biomarkers than PFAS exposure. Behaviors such as alcohol and tobacco use show the strongest links to liver problems. Social factors (income and education) also significantly influence liver health. People with higher incomes and levels of education generally had better liver health.
Importantly, our study highlights that significantly improving liver health requires more than just controlling chemical exposure; it also involves addressing social and behavioral factors. While PFAS alone showed weaker associations, our combination models identified modest interactions, particularly with income and education, underscoring the need for further research to assess whether PFAS can contribute to liver dysfunction in the presence of other stressors.
Alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD) remains a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Chronic ethanol consumption induces hepatocellular damage through multiple mechanisms, including acetaldehyde-induced cytotoxicity, altered lipid metabolism, oxidative stress, and inflammation. Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have become significant environmental pollutants, characterized by their persistence, bioaccumulation, and ability to impair liver function. PFAS share pathogenic pathways with ALD, including interference with mitochondrial function, induction of oxidative stress, and promotion of steatosis by disrupting lipid homeostasis. As PFAS exposure becomes more widespread and the incidence of ALD continues to rise, understanding their potential synergistic impact on liver function is crucial.
For too many the poison negatives of Glyphosate have been known and many have tried to address it as best we can. And now, the quiet part has been said out loud - the steady infection of Corruption has used the tools expressed in this article to bring the States to the Point where 'our nation's' food system, supply is so captured; To attempt to shut off the use of Glyphosate, (and make no mistake, many other offenders too,) would collapse the system. Another less quiet part is similar Corruption is causing an extreme threat by the draining of the main aquifer used to produce Commodity Crops heavily used for Ultra Processed Foods having another layer of infections. The massive crop production in California has been under severe stress as the extreme droughts are also undermining basic Stable Supply Lines for Food.
The vast majority of the nations Food productions are captured, monopolized in delivering empty toxic calories and depleting, crippling critical environmental necessities. These kill soil life, speed up more loss of water returning us to Dust Bowl conditions with massive top soil erosion.
Millions have been spent to protect this what is called "efficient Agriculture." Apparently meaning not a better product, not better Stronger, Stable Supply Lines. Not encouraging an ability for Decentralized, Human Scaled Agricultural and supporting Communities, the nation or environment. Rather the most units of whatever produced untouched by human hands and shuffle as much $$$$ to a small population of 1%'s. Millions have been spent and likely Billions more will be spent to protect the Trillions, if not Quadrillions of this interconnected Systems of Power and Control.
These concerns have been here from the start. Many have tried to address them as best they could. Those we elect, those who were in charge for over half a century now have done worse than nothing. They greased the wheels to encourage more of the same. The most likely- few if any have ever even said the quiet part out loud.